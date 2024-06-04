KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY)(NASDAQ:KDLYW) ("KindlyMD" or "the Company"), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme, today announced that Tim Pickett, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 5th at 3 p.m. ET.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD? is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies to offer patients comprehensive care and reduce the addiction and dependency of opioid use in the U.S. KindlyMD currently operates four centers including the largest alternative pain treatment center in Utah. With a focus on holistic pain management through its specialty outpatient clinical services, including the recommendation of medical cannabis by KindlyMD healthcare providers, KindlyMD is providing better patient health outcomes.

