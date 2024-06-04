Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A3EGVG | ISIN: US49457M1062 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.06.24
21:53 Uhr
2,750 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 15:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KindlyMD, Inc: KindlyMD to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on June 5th

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY)(NASDAQ:KDLYW) ("KindlyMD" or "the Company"), a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme, today announced that Tim Pickett, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 5th at 3 p.m. ET.

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3QVIu08

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at KindlyMD@KCSA.com.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD? is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies to offer patients comprehensive care and reduce the addiction and dependency of opioid use in the U.S. KindlyMD currently operates four centers including the largest alternative pain treatment center in Utah. With a focus on holistic pain management through its specialty outpatient clinical services, including the recommendation of medical cannabis by KindlyMD healthcare providers, KindlyMD is providing better patient health outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1254
kindlymd@kcsa.com

SOURCE: KindlyMD, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
