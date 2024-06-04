Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Acquires Orange Tree Employment Screening

Accurate Background , the largest privately held and minority-owned global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions, today announced it has acquired?Orange Tree Employment Screening, a technology-driven background screening provider.

The acquisition of Orange Tree, which offers highly complementary background screening services to employers in key markets, including healthcare, solidifies Accurate's position as a global leader in employment screening, and furthers its vision to make every hire the start of a success story.

"Accurate is committed to continually advance the screening experience for our clients and their candidates through exceptional service, compliance expertise, and innovative technology. We evaluate every business opportunity through this lens," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate Background. "Known for speed, simplicity, and outstanding service, Orange Tree complements our values and key business priorities."

"We're thrilled to expand our service capabilities as part of the Accurate team," said Renee Ernste, CEO of Orange Tree. "From Accurate's customer-focused support and innovative, entrepreneurial mindset to the company's global reach, the benefits of this acquisition for our clients and employees are numerous and certain."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Barclays served as financial advisor to Accurate, and Jones Day provided legal counsel for Accurate. Stifel advised Orange Tree on the transaction, and Fredrickson & Byron provided legal counsel for Orange Tree.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

About Orange Tree Employment Screening

Orange Tree provides technology-enabled background screening, drug testing, and occupational health services.? Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, Orange Tree's services and solutions help companies focus on their business while empowering them to fill their open positions.?

