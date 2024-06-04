VORTO Announces Latest Appointments to Commercial Advisory Board to Expand Penetration of AI Supply Chain Platform

Executives bring decades of experience from Procter & Gamble, Anheuser-Busch, Georgia-Pacific and Maersk to accelerate penetration in CPG, Retail, Beverage, Paper, and Import/Export logistics

VORTO, the world's only autonomous supply chain platform, today announced the addition of four top executives to its Commercial Advisory Board. The advisory board brings decades of leadership and experience in consumer product, beverage, paper, retail, and import/export distribution to VORTO as the company's AI-powered freight platform further penetrates supply chain across these industries.

"We are excited to expand our penetration in the consumer product, beverage, retail, paper, and import/export sectors, which are ideally suited for the efficiencies that our AI technology generates." said Priyesh Ranjan, CEO of VORTO.

Anthony Chiarello brings decades of experience in import/export logistics to the advisory board. He has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of several leading ocean carriers and global logistics companies, including TOTE, NYK Logistics, and Maersk Logistics USA. Chiarello currently serves on the International Advisory Board of the Panama Canal Authority.

Kevin Heath is a leading executive with years of procurement and supply chain experience, including over two decades with Georgia-Pacific where he led a team that was responsible for approximately $10 billion in annual spend across wood fiber and energy to manufacturing equipment, construction services, and safety glasses. Heath has played an instrumental role in adopting technologies to drive innovation in supply chain within the organization.

Peter Kraemer is an expert on manufacturing and supply chain in the beverage industry. He served as Chief Supply Chain Officer and Head Brewmaster at Anheuser-Busch InBev for more than a decade where he led all brewery operations, quality assurance, product innovation, and packaging operations, spanning over 150 breweries and facilities worldwide. Kraemer also leads the global Budweiser taste panel.

Julio Nemeth is a strategic advisor with decades of global supply chain experience in the consumer products market. Most recently, he was Chief Supply Chain Officer for Procter & Gamble overseeing approximately 60,000 employees, 110 manufacturing plants, and 200 distribution centers around the world. Nemeth is currently a director on the boards of WK Kellogg Co. (KLG) and The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM).

These executives join the Commercial Advisory Board's inaugural members, Ramesh Chikkala and Andy Walter.

Ramesh Chikkala is an experienced supply chain and technology executive in the manufacturing and retail markets. He was Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Manufacturing at Walmart as well as Senior Vice President of their technology organization. Chikkala is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Grocery Outlet (GO), a 500-store retail chain, and a director on the board of Hibbett Sports (HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,200 stores in 36 states.

Andy Walter is a business results-driven professional with extensive experience in strategy, development, execution and operations across global shared services, analytics, and IT. Andy led the Commercial Services & Delivery Organization for Procter & Gamble's Global Business Services for over 30 years and was also responsible for IT & Shared Services for all global business units and markets.

"Anthony, Julio, Kevin, and Peter will provide unrivaled experience and unique perspectives to our Commercial Advisory Board. We are excited to combine their insights with those of our existing advisory board members Andy and Ramesh, as we execute our strategy to increase penetration of VORTO's supply chain platform across the CPG, beverage, paper, and import/export industries to achieve our mission to digitally transform supply chain," Ranjan added.

About VORTO

VORTO is on a mission to increase sustainability and create more jobs by making supply chains more efficient across the entire value chain. Through powerful AI technology, VORTO's autonomous supply chain platform seeks to reduce carbon emissions caused by supply chain transportation, improve the lives of approximately 3.5 million truck drivers by better utilizing their time and create more jobs across all players in B2B transactions.

VORTO is facilitating a digital transformation in B2B supply chains by automating how we move, sell, and buy goods and eliminating the cognitive overload associated with other supply chain management technology. This technology automates data preparation, analysis, and decision making, and is used by Fortune 500 companies throughout North America and across multiple verticals.

Each year, VORTO's transformative approach to the supply chain saves users over $480 million and eliminated 150,000 tons of CO2 emissions by reducing inefficiencies.

VORTO was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Denver. For more information visit: https://vorto.ai.

Contact:

info@vorto.ai

SOURCE: VORTO

View the original press release on accesswire.com