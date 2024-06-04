Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQB: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in eco-friendly food packaging, bio-based plastic extrusion and plant-based products, today announced that Paul Antoniadis, Chair and CEO of good natured®, will be featured at a live session covering sustainable packaging trends at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) trade show, the largest industry-only gathering for dairy, deli, bakery and foodservice industries, being held in Houston on June 9-11, 2024.

Sustainable packaging innovation is at the forefront of discussions in advance of the show, and IDDBA has emphasized that this focus is driven by a combination of factors, including heightened expectations from consumers regarding the health and environmental impact of the food choices they make.

These trends are also part of the Company's continued efforts to provide simplified, helpful guidelines for businesses to navigate key considerations when selecting the best sustainable packaging solution for their food products.

Top 2024 Bakery Packaging Trends:

Sustainable Materials Take Center Stage: The shift towards eco-friendly packaging continues to gain momentum. An overwhelming 77% of consumers say eco-friendly packaging is important to them, making it a defining factor in their decision-making process. Consumers increasingly expect to have a values alignment with their favorite brands, and bakers can attract discerning, conscious consumers by adopting sustainable ingredients and packaging.

Freshness and Product Visibility Are Key Considerations : Ensuring product freshness is essential to maintaining consumer confidence. Packaging solutions that provide reliable seals and innovative closures will remain a strong focal area. The Company's Ready-to-Eat Report also found that 86% of consumers are more likely to buy a product if they can see it first. The trend toward product visibility is particularly relevant for bakers, who put tremendous time and energy into making their indulgent confections as beautiful to admire as they are to eat.

Affordable Luxury Dominates: In 2024, packaging must still cover the basics of product display and protection, but also respond to current economic conditions by considering smaller, portioned options to make indulgences more accessible. By optimizing packaging for sustainability, aesthetics and price point, bakers can attract consumers seeking high-quality, visually appealing treats that align with their budget.

Regulations Are Evolving: Regional and national packaging regulations will continue to evolve, although with greater impact on take-out and delivery packaging than on packaging designed to display products on retail shelves. Mandates around packaging materials, labelling and end-of-life disposal can be very complex for retailers and food producers, so the role of packaging specialists who can help navigate the viable options is increasingly important.

Sales Channels are Expanding: With growing demand for online delivery, ensuring that delicate bakery products arrive fresh and intact is a top priority. Packaging that offers a precision fit and protection against crushing and contamination is essential. Maximizing convenience and functionality for the baker, retailer, logistics providers and the consumer are all key considerations when choosing a suitable packaging design, which in addition to sustainability considerations, often benefits from a customized solution.

"We're thrilled to be part of IDDBA 2024 again this year and sincerely appreciate the opportunity to share our expertise with IDDBA members to help them navigate their sustainable packaging options," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "We believe it's critically important to provide a range of eco-friendly choices to suit different needs and strategies. There is no "one size fits all" when it comes to bakery packaging! By sharing our insights, our goal is to infuse IDDBA members with more confidence to take steps toward sustainable packaging based on their unique needs. And we want to ensure they're aware that options are available made with plant-based materials instead of petroleum."

Join Us at IDDBA 2024

The good natured® team will be live in Houston at Booth #1728 for IDDBA 2024 from Jun 9-11, 2024, showcasing the latest in plant-based thermoformed packaging for bakery, dairy and deli applications. The Company aims to make it as easy and affordable as possible for brands to transition to more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern like PFAS, BPAs and phthalates. Click through to pre-book an in-person IDDBA meeting with one of our good natured® packaging specialists.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is at the forefront of North America's shift toward sustainability, showcasing over 90 plant-based packaging designs and an extensive portfolio of more than 400 products and services. These offerings are purposefully designed to reduce environmental impact by using more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and eliminating chemicals of concern.

Manufactured locally in the US and Canada, good natured® engineers and distributes a diverse range of bio-based products across various sectors, including grocery, restaurant, electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical via both wholesale and direct channels.

The Company is dedicated to providing an industry-leading customer experience in order to encourage the transition to renewable alternatives. By making it easy and affordable for businesses to adopt bio-based products and packaging, good natured® aims to empower them to reach their sustainability objectives.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

