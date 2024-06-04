Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated Point-to-Point (P2PE) encryption and tokenization services that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional it's essential," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize Bluefin for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats."

"ShieldConex is a robust cloud-based tokenization and encryption solution that is a proactive defense against data breaches," said Tim Barnett, Chief Information Officer of Bluefin. "This award further validates our solution, and Bluefin is committed to helping organizations protect their sensitive information, from entry to processing and storage. Earlier this year we expanded the solution by launching the ShieldConex Proxy Service, which delivers true payment processor independence while delivering significant PCI scope reduction."

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 59 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland, and Vienna, Austria.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other business award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with extensive experience and knowledge in cybersecurity. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple security domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand out in the fight against cybercrime.

