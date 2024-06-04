Customers now have seamless integration for Snowflake vector data types, Snowflake Cortex, and Streamlit to create transformative GenAI applications

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced new connectivity and support for Snowflake vector data types, Snowflake Cortex, and Streamlit to help companies modernize their businesses and accelerate the creation of generative AI applications. Now customers can leverage SnapLogic's ability to integrate business critical information into Snowflake's high-performance cloud-based data warehouse to build and deploy large language model (LLM) applications at scale in hours instead of days.

Earlier this year, SnapLogic introduced GenAI Builder, the world's first no-code generative AI application development product for enterprise applications and services. By leveraging vector data types, GenAI Builder allows organizations to quickly build highly tailored and very accurate LLM-powered enterprise applications that accelerate and introduce new business processes. GenAI Builder supports a wide variety of use cases including creating co-pilot assistants that allow employees to get answers about HR related questions, help legal teams automatically redline contracts, or help finance analyze market data.

GenAI Builder now supports Snowflake vector data types, in addition to Pinecone vector database, giving customers the option to select between the two industry-leading vector stores, allowing them to harness the scale and speed of their Snowflake data warehouse. Similarly, SnapLogic now supports Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service that offers machine learning and AI solutions to Snowflake users while adhering to the Snowflake security parameter. This allows SnapLogic users to leverage Snowflake's security, scalability, and governance capabilities while building their LLM applications. Snowflake Cortex solutions can benefit from Snowflake's existing security, scalability, and governance capabilities.

Additionally, SnapLogic introduced support for Streamlit, a powerful framework for creating interactive web applications with Python. This allows data engineers to create powerful LLM and data analysis applications directly from their existing Python code, eliminating the need to rely on application engineers and IT to build applications from the ground up. The advantage of leveraging Snowflake to develop new LLM-powered applications is that it eliminates the time-consuming workflows previously required to create user interfaces for these applications. This enables companies to build and deploy GenAI applications more rapidly.

"We are thrilled to announce SnapLogic's enhanced integration capabilities with Snowflake vector data types, Cortex, and Streamlit, to help organizations create new generative AI-powered applications at scale," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "Not only are organizations struggling to create accurate enterprise GenAI-powered applications due to their inability to connect critical data sources, they are also facing new challenges in creating those applications more quickly and with limited coding talent. By combining the enterprise application breadth of SnapLogic and the ingenuity of GenAI Builder with the efficiency and power of Snowflake, we are helping eliminate those barriers."

Companies are now building new GenAI applications and services to gain a competitive advantage. Whether it's by improving employee efficiency through workflow automation, gaining faster insights for finance and sales, or enhancing customer satisfaction with intelligent chatbots that leverage real time information, GenAI is helping improve all facets across the enterprise. However, not only are enterprises struggling with the high costs and a shortage of skilled coders and data scientists, they also need to connect disparate data and applications to build GenAI applications and services. Companies need a modern integration strategy that efficiently connects modern and legacy systems to feed data into LLMs to build precise, enterprise-grade GenAI applications, while also eliminating the need for coding and data science expertise. Only with SnapLogic's platform for generative integration and GenAI Builder, the world's first no-code generative AI application development product for enterprise applications and services, can companies easily overcome these hurdles in one unified platform and go to market with revolutionary new solutions in hours instead of days.

SnapLogic's integration support for Snowflake Vector Data Type, Snowflake Cortex, and Streamlit are now available to all SnapLogic customers. To learn more about how SnapLogic is transforming data integration and automation, visit SnapLogic's booth #1502 at Snowflake Summit or at www.snaplogic.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

