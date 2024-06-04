Gerdau Graphene Launches Certification of Authenticity for Exclusive G2D Technology

First-of-its-Kind Certification Ensures Proper Incorporation Of Carbon Nanomaterials In The Production Of Industrial Additives

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Gerdau Graphene, the nanotechnology company pioneering advanced graphene-enhanced materials for industrial applications, today announced its industry-first G2D technology authenticity certification. Developed exclusively by the company, G2D is a technology for incorporating carbon nanomaterials such as graphene into various matrices for the production of industrial additives. The certification will be a form of identification for all industrial and commercial products that contain chemical additives that utilize Gerdau Graphene's proprietary G2D technology. G2D is currently being used in additives for the plastics, concrete, and paints and coatings industries.

Graphene, a carbon nanomaterial widely studied for its remarkable physical properties including high mechanical strength, lightness, malleability, and high thermal and electrical conductivity, has attracted global attention for its ability to enhance the material properties of common products like paint, cement and concrete, packaging, plastics, lubricants, and more.

G2D technology offers unique advantages for the development of graphene-enhanced additives for each product category. Utilizing G2D, the addition of small amounts of graphene within polymer masterbatches results in a substantial improvement in the performance of plastic products including increased elasticity as well as improved thinness and durability. Similarly, graphene-enhanced paints and coatings benefit from improved washability, durability, and corrosion resistance. Graphene-enhanced concrete and mortar demonstrates improved durability and performance with less CO2 emissions than traditional concrete.

"Gerdau Graphene is a pioneer in the development and industrial-scale production and commercialization of technological solutions based on graphene. With the launch of the G2D certification, in addition to strengthening the partnership with our customers, we want to make this technology a guarantee of performance and efficiency," says Valdirene Peressinotto, Executive and Innovation Director at Gerdau Graphene.

About Gerdau Graphene: Gerdau Graphene is a Gerdau Next company, Gerdau's new business unit created with the aim of diversifying the company's portfolio with products and services in several segments adjacent to steel. Gerdau Graphene is focused on the development, industrialization and commercialization of chemical additives, mineral additions and masterbatches with carbon-based nanomaterials, such as graphene. Gerdau Graphene delivers solutions that provide performance gains for the paint, cement (concrete and mortar), plastics, rubber and lubricant industries with the incorporation of graphene.

