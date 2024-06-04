Zane Phillips, Awe Inspired and GLSEN Partner to Release an Empowering Jewelry Piece

Awe Inspired Partners with Actor Zane Phillips to Launch First Ever Male Pendant Highlighting Achilles to Celebrate Universal Love; 100% of Proceeds Benefit GLSEN

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Renowned fine jewelry brand Awe Inspired announces its collaboration with actor Zane Phillips and GLSEN for the launch of the Achilles Necklace.

Zane Phillips in the new Achilles Pendant by Awe Inspired





Awe Inspired, a brand deeply committed to celebrating diversity and spreading messages of love and acceptance, is thrilled to announce the launch of the newest addition to their famed Goddess Collection; the heroic and homosexual Greek warrior Achilles. This marks the brand's first venture into men's jewelry, coinciding with Pride Month.

The Achilles pendant is named after the legendary Greek hero known for his courage and strength. This piece was designed to symbolize universal love and inclusivity, making it a powerful statement of self-expression and identity. Zane Phillip, embodying the essence of strength, resilience, and authenticity, has been chosen as the face of the campaign. Through his partnership, Awe Inspired aims to inspire individuals to embrace their true selves without reservation.

"This launch is special for many reasons," said Max Benjamin, CEO of Awe Inspired. "Not only is Achilles our first men's piece, but it also celebrates Pride Month and marks our ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. As a queer-founded brand, we are dedicated to amplifying voices and stories that promote inclusivity and equality."

The launch of Achilles is part of Awe Inspired's fourth consecutive Pride campaign. Previous years have seen successful collaborations such as the @indyamoore x Marsha P Johnson Necklace, the @kerricolby x Hermaphroditus Necklace, and the @leishahailey x Sappho Necklace, each supporting organizations that empower LGBTQ+ communities. This year is no different, with 100% of proceeds from the Achilles pendant going to GLSEN, an organization dedicated to creating safe and inclusive schools for all students.

"Every purchase of the Achilles pendant directly contributes to GLSEN's mission," added Benjamin. "We are proud to continue this tradition of giving back to our community and ensuring that LGBTQ+ youth have access to the resources and support networks they need."

About Awe:

Awe Inspired is a leading designer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, committed to empowering the modern woman on her new-age spiritual journey. Since its inception in 2018, Awe Inspired has made a significant cultural impact with its Goddess Collection, featuring medallions honoring iconic women from mythology and history. Embraced by women worldwide, including a roster of celebrity fans and feminist icons including Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion. Awe's jewelry serves as a celebration of the divine feminine. A portion of proceeds from all sales are donated to causes championed by the Awe community.

