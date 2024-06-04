Openly Announces Winners of Annual US Openly Agency Championship

Second Annual Agency Competition Unites Independent Agents Around Delivering Transparent Insurance Policies to Homeowners

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, today announced the results of its annual US Openly competition. Agencies participating in US Openly competed to see who could issue the most Openly policies from January 1 to April 30, vying for eight winner's spots.

US Openly 2024's winning agencies include: Kt Williams Insurance Group, Blue Valley Insurance Agency, Inc, Reinholdt & O'Harra Insurance, SouthGroup Insurance Services, Odyssey Insurance Group, Nova Insurance Group, IdealQuote Inc, Legacy Risk Solutions, LLC.

"We pride ourselves on the work we do with independent insurance agents, so creating an opportunity to engage with them further, such as through our US Openly competition, is something we look forward to," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "In addition to agent engagement, this event delivers our simple and transparent homeowners insurance coverage to more policyholders across the states we serve. Congratulations to this year's well-deserving winners!"

To score points, agencies issued Openly policies. Based on the amount of Openly Hearts they received on each policy - determined by the likelihood of the policy yielding substantial long-term value - a point value was assigned from -0.25 to -4, with agencies attempting to earn the lowest score "under par."

Participating agencies were divided into 16 state groupings, competing in a qualifying round from January 1 to March 31. The top 32 finishers from the qualifying round, two from each state grouping, then competed in a finals round, running from April 1 to April 30.

"Our agency is so thankful to do business with Openly. In a market where carriers are making things difficult, Openly continues to find ways to make an agent's life easy! From excellent coverage to a quick determination of eligibility, Openly is at the top of our list for ease of doing business," said Bob Norton of Norton Agency Insurance- Legacy Risk Solutions, LLC.

US Openly is another example of how Openly prioritizes agent engagement. In mid-April, Openly kicked off its 'In-Sync: Success through Partnership' event series, where Openly team members visited with independent agencies, beginning in Kentucky. In May, Openly also visited agencies in Tennessee and Pennsylvania. As Openly travels across select states, the company looks to engage with agents and gather feedback, outline company goals and growth, and share insights into what's next for Openly.

