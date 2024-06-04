WEI Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI to the prestigious CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 16th consecutive year. As an award-winning IT solution provider, this recognition highlights WEI's commitment to delivering custom-tailored technology solutions that help clients successfully navigate their digital transformations.

Minority-owned, WEI has continued to thrive in a period where other value-added resellers and IT solution providers navigate challenges such as restructuring, acquisitions, and supply chain issues. WEI's unique and proven formula over the past 35 years ensures its clients achieve real, measurable business outcomes through its comprehensive services from initial assessments to solution development and deployment and ongoing monitoring. With over 85 engineers on staff, WEI partners with leading technology companies to deliver these innovative solutions effectively.

"We are delighted to have been recognized on the Solution Provider 500 list every year since 2009," says Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "Our consistent growth stems directly from our dedication to cultivating strong customer relationships and helping them exceed their business objectives. The technological challenges we address are intricate, and our team is committed to providing customized, cutting-edge solutions for each of our clients."

Clients rely on WEI for a custom-tailored corporate strategy where new technologies and their current IT environment are molded into a holistic company-wide model designed to solve problems while also increasing utilization and efficiencies. WEI's deep technical bench is comprised of the highest pedigree in the technology solutions field to ensure a competitive ROI for the customer is realized.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. As an annual honoree since 2009, WEI is among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain. Overall, WEI has been named to the list 17 times.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

Follow WEI: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

© Copyright 2024 WEI. All Rights Reserved.

WEI Contact:

Trixie Cabilan & Erika Taylor Montgomery

Three Girls Media

Trixie@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

Erika@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: WEI

View the original press release on accesswire.com