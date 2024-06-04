M PAUL D Market Reseach & Advisory Services: Next-Gen AI Partnership to Transform Market Research Industry

M PAUL D, QuantifyAI, and Compeers AI Forge Innovative Partnership to Revolutionize Market Research with AI-Powered Insights

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / M PAUL D Market Research & Advisory Services, QuantifyAI, and Compeers AI are excited to announce a pioneering partnership that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to transform the market research industry. This collaboration aims to deliver unprecedented data quality and accelerate the pace of generating actionable insights.





CMG Partnership

Logos of M PAUL D Market Research & Advisory Services, Compeers AI, QuantifyAI. Innovation, Market Research, Insights, Panels, Artificial Intelligences, AI





AI-Driven Excellence in Market Research

The partnership unites M PAUL D's strategic expertise, QuantifyAI's advanced AI-verified respondent panels, and Compeers AI's cutting-edge data automation technologies. This seamless, end-to-end process offers clients a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and speed of market research.

Clients will gain faster, more accurate insights, in turn helping them to best optimize their customer acquisition strategies, enhance customer experiences, build stronger brands, and improve product development.

About M PAUL D Market Research & Advisory Services

M PAUL D is a leader in providing in-depth market analysis and strategic advisory services. Known for its innovative methodologies, M PAUL D empowers businesses with insights that drive growth and strategic decision-making.

About QuantifyAI

QuantifyAI provides an AI-verified online panel of diverse survey respondents, ensuring high-quality data collection. Their platform leverages artificial intelligence to guarantee the reliability and accuracy of market research data, offering deeper insights into consumer and business behavior.

About Compeers AI

Compeers AI specializes in automating the entire market research process, from data collection to analysis. Using advanced Python programming and AI, Compeers AI delivers swift, precise insights, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

Quotes from Industry Leaders

Mike Dufault, CEO & Founder, M PAUL D Market Research & Advisory Services: "Our collaboration with QuantifyAI and Compeers AI underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled market insights. We're revolutionizing how businesses approach market research, with clients gaining unprecedented speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness to stay ahead of the competition."

Adam Stephenson, CEO & Founder, QuantifyAI: "AI is transforming the market research landscape. By partnering with M PAUL D and Compeers AI, we can offer our clients unmatched data quality and speed, enabling them to make more informed decisions."

Vijay Rajan, CEO & Co-Founder, Compeers AI: "Our automated solutions, combined with the expertise of M PAUL D and the capabilities of QuantifyAI, create a powerful synergy that will redefine the standards of market research. We are excited to bring these innovative solutions to our clients."

Contact Information

For more information about this groundbreaking partnership and the innovative solutions offered, please visit our websites:

M PAUL D Market Research & Advisory Services

QuantifyAI

Compeers AI

Michael Dufault

CEO & Founder

mike@mpauld.com

4129150041

SOURCE: M PAUL D Market Research & Advisory Services

