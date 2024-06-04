Kirk Jensen Appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Honest Kitchen

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The Honest Kitchen, the leading human grade pet food company, announced today that CPG industry veteran Kirk Jensen has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.





Kirk joins The Honest Kitchen with an accomplished track record of driving sustainable growth and operational excellence in leadership positions at iconic consumer companies including Sovos Brands, Snyder's Lance, and Frito Lay. His extensive background in scaling category-disrupting brands like Rao's and spearheading successful supply chain transformations aligns seamlessly with the company's commitment to delivering premium-quality pet nutrition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirk to our leadership team as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Will Lisman, CEO of The Honest Kitchen. "Kirk's deep understanding of supply chain and his demonstrated ability to drive profitable growth and operational efficiencies will be instrumental in furthering our mission of providing pets with the healthiest, most wholesome food possible."

Prior to joining The Honest Kitchen, Kirk served as Chief Operating Officer at Sovos Brands, where he successfully scaled the company's supply chain to enable break-out growth, leading to a successful IPO and the eventual acquisition by Campbell's. His leadership was instrumental in delivering best-in-class customer service, enhancing profitability, and reinforcing Sovos's position as a disruptive category leader in premium, better-for-you food.

Before his tenure at Sovos, Kirk held leadership positions at Snyder's Lance, where he successfully led strategic initiatives to streamline operations and maximize profitability. His visionary approach and steadfast commitment to excellence have consistently yielded tangible results, earning him a reputation as a trusted leader in the CPG industry.

"I am honored to join The Honest Kitchen, a company that shares my passion for growth through innovation, quality, and sustainability," said Kirk Jensen. "I look forward to leveraging my past experience to drive operational excellence and contribute to the continued success of The Honest Kitchen as a leading provider of human-grade pet nutrition."

Kirk Jensen's appointment as Chief Operating Officer underscores The Honest Kitchen's dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. With his leadership, the company is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and further solidify its position as a trailblazer in the pet food industry.

About The Honest Kitchen

Founded in 2002, The Honest Kitchen is a leading provider of human-grade pet food made with real, whole food ingredients. Committed to transparency and quality, the company offers a wide range of dehydrated meals and treats designed to nourish pets with the same care and attention as homemade meals. With a mission to provide pets with the healthiest, most nutritious food possible, The Honest Kitchen remains dedicated to promoting the well-being and happiness of pets everywhere. For more information, please visit www.thehonestkitchen.com

