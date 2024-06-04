CIG Capital Advisors Hosts Exclusive Thought Leadership Event

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / CIG Capital Advisors, an independent wealth management and business advisory services firm, convened its inaugural Thought Leadership Event on May 9th at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham, MI. The event is dedicated to shedding light on how advisors can partner together and complement each other to have a profound impact on clients' lives in a changing macro environment.

The event brought together senior executives from Franklin Capital Advisors, Greenwich Capital Group, Derderian Kann Seyferth & Salucci, PC, iCapital, and Oxford Commercial Finance, who discussed how advisors can provide coordinated value that transcends solving clients' everyday financial and other challenges in this complex macro environment. Their collective expertise and collaborative spirit highlighted the significance of fostering sustainable financial growth and societal impact. Together, they brainstormed innovative ideas around the client journey and explored exciting opportunities for future collaboration.

In an industry where relationships are paramount, CIG leads through its commitment to quarterbacking across all financial aspects. CIG understands the unique goals and aspirations of each client; the firm tailors bespoke wealth management and business advisory solutions that transcend traditional boundaries.

"CIG Capital Advisors is committed to being at the forefront of financial innovation and client-centric wealth management and business advisory solutions," said Osman Minkara, CEO and Founder of CIG Capital Advisors. "This event is a unique opportunity for our firm and partners to gain invaluable insights from some of the brightest minds in the industry and to network with peers who are equally passionate about financial excellence."

This Thought Leadership Event underscores the firm's dedication to continuous learning and thought leadership in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

About CIG Capital Advisors

Founded in 1997, CIG Capital Advisors (CIG) is a wealth management and business advisory services firm serving high-net-worth clients, enabling these individuals and families to focus on what is most important to them. CIG tailors its delivery of service based on the situation, goals, and aspirations of each client it works with. The firm seeks to provide exceptional client benefits through its independent, objective, and transparent strategic thinking and implementations. CIG is based in Southfield, MI.

CIG is a Michigan-based firm dedicated to delivering tailored financial solutions and unparalleled client service. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to innovation, the firm empowers clients to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape.

