PelicanCorp Announces TicketAccess, Advanced Ticket Management

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / PelicanCorp, the leader and only truly global provider to the damage prevention industry, is proud to introduce TicketAccess, a cost-effective and configurable ticket management software solution to streamline utility locate management for the damage prevention industry.

TicketAccess allows users to immediately reduce operational costs and enhance ticket management without expensive switchovers or capital investment. Users can simply configure their OneCall connector, set up a test field crew, and start using the solution, documenting work progress and tracking changes with ease on any mobile device.

"TicketAccess provides municipalities, utilities and locate service companies the ability to simplify the process of handling locate requests and ticket management," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "With seamless integration into key OneCall platforms, TicketAccess enhances efficiency, mitigates potential risks, and proactively prevents damages."

The solution features due date tracking, priority management, and automated workflows. Track overall team status and drill down to key issues. TicketAccess delivers performance and compliance documentation that can be effortlessly managed, ensuring on-time project completion.

TicketAccess empowers damage prevention professionals with:

Mobile Optimization

Faster Ticket Completion

Scalability

Real-Time Communication

Compliance Tracking

A User-Friendly Interface

Customization & Enhanced Reporting

Tailor report generation and interactive dashboards for immediate insights. Coupled with automated alerts and seamless GIS data integration, TicketAccess enables proactive management.

PelicanCorp provides the software and services required for the global protection of essential infrastructure. Learn more about TicketAccess at www.PelicanCorp.com.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects - safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

