Veem Inc.: Veem and Crown Agents Bank Collaborate to Enhance Global Payment Solutions for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Veem, a leading global payments platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank, specializing in FX and cross-border payments for hard-to-reach markets globally. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Veem's commitment to expanding its global payment capabilities, empowering businesses to effortlessly send and receive payments in EUR.

Through this partnership, Veem's customers gain access to enhanced financial solutions, leveraging Crown Agents Bank's expertise in cross-border payments in 140+ currencies across 700+ currency pairs. Businesses can now seamlessly navigate international transactions, enjoying efficient and secure payment processing directly within Veem's intuitive platform.

"Veem is dedicated to simplifying cross-border payments for businesses worldwide," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "Our partnership with Crown Agents Bank further strengthens this commitment by offering our customers seamless access to EUR transactions. With Crown Agents Bank's support, businesses can confidently navigate global markets, streamline their operations, and accelerate their growth."

About Crown Agents Bank

Crown Agents Bank (CAB) is a UK-regulated FX and payments service provider, specializing in global FX and cross-border payments for hard-to-reach markets.

Unlike traditional banks, CAB's unrivaled network, technology, and expertise means it can move money in the most complex situations to the most challenging markets for organizations that expect the most.

Trusted by blue chip organizations across the globe, CAB connects its clients to underserved geographies rapidly, consistently, and equitably so money can move efficiently to where it's needed. Offering a single API for all FX and cross-border payments, covering 100+ markets and currencies across 700+ currency pairs, its extensive global network of partners allows CAB to offer competitive prices and fast, reliable settlement.

CAB is one of the first banks to achieve B Corporation status. The bank was awarded the Gold Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis in 2022 and 2023 - ranked within the top 94% of 94,000 companies assessed across 160 countries and over 200+ industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.crownagentsbank.com/.

CAB PR Contact:

CCGroup

Medha Pal

CrownAgentsBank@ccgrouppr.com

About Veem

Trusted by more than 800,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem is the market leader in automating accounts payables and receivables for businesses. Started with the intention of simplifying business payments, Veem has revolutionized the way businesses pay and get paid around the world by empowering business owners, accountants, and finance professionals to take control of their payment processes. Veem levels the playing field by providing enterprise-level payment tools to small businesses. Designed with data security and privacy in mind, Veem adheres to strict compliance, privacy and data protection practices and holds all required federal and state licenses.

Contact Information:

Naqui Shaikh

Director - Marketing

naqui.shaikh@veem.com

1877 279 2629

SOURCE: Veem

View the original press release on newswire.com.