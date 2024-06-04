New financial leader positions talent insight company for sustainable global growth

SHL, the global leader in talent insight, today announced the appointment of Jamie Keir as its new chief financial officer. Keir has a wealth of relevant experience, including a strong track record of delivering sustainable growth on a global scale.

"As we continually strive to elevate the value we provide SHL customers throughout their Talent Intelligence and Skills journeys across talent acquisition and management, we are delighted to welcome Jamie to the team," said CEO Andrew Bradshaw. "Jamie brings with him strong leadership, determination and valuable experience in expanding businesses on a global scale. His financial expertise will play a crucial role in our ongoing success."

Before joining SHL, Keir served as CFO of private equity-backed software and payments company Planet, where he spent almost 10 years managing the finance function and in corporate development as the business expanded its geographical footprint and product offerings. Keir also has held various finance leadership roles across different regions at Dell Technologies. He is ACMA qualified and holds a business and financial management degree.

"SHL is uniquely positioned to support customers with data science-driven decisions around how they acquire and develop talent," said Keir. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to expand our innovation efforts and value through our industry-leading talent solutions for our existing global customer base and as we continue to scale our business worldwide."

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in talent insight, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology. Our unrivaled, scientifically backed workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the insights needed to optimally leverage their people's potential and maximize business outcomes. We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision-making, and talent mobility and inspiring an inclusive culture that supports game-changing agility. For more information, visit shl.com

