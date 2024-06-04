AM Best will host a complimentary webinar titled "The Case for Engaging Defense Counsel Pre-Lawsuit," on June 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET. In this webinar, sponsored by Three Griffins, Inc., a panel of insurance claims experts will examine the path from claim to lawsuit, and best practices on minimizing loss through appropriate legal consultation. Register now.

Panelists include:

Daniel Herbert, president/CEO, Three Griffins, Inc.

Donald J. Richardson, shareholder, Bonezzi Switzer Polito Perry

Lee Kantor, managing partner, Hightower, Stratton, Novigrod Kantor

Ava Hernandez, litigation consultant, Courtroom Sciences

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

