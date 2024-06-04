Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alzinova AB (Record Id 265136)

With effect from June 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ALZ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241618 Order book ID: 338822 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick With effect from June 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Alzinova AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 10, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ALZ BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241626 Order book ID: 338823 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB