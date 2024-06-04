Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A2N87T | ISIN: SE0007413455 | Ticker-Symbol: 78D
Frankfurt
04.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,083 Euro
-0,001
-1,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALZINOVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALZINOVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2024 15:22 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Alzinova AB (Record Id 265136)

With effect from June 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Alzinova AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 17, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ALZ TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241618              
Order book ID:  338822                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                

With effect from June 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Alzinova AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 10, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ALZ BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241626              
Order book ID:  338823                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
