Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A3DLVX | ISIN: SE0017833171 | Ticker-Symbol: OQ2
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2024 15:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acuvi AB (Record Id 265396)

With effect from June 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Acuvi AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 17, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ACUVI TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022240917              
Order book ID:  338824                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                

With effect from June 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Acuvi AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 03, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACUVI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022240925              
Order book ID:  338825                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
