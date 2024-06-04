Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acuvi AB (Record Id 265396)

With effect from June 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Acuvi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACUVI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240917 Order book ID: 338824 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick With effect from June 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Acuvi AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 03, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACUVI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022240925 Order book ID: 338825 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB