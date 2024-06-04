James Graganella and Lisa Graganella Raise Nearly $32K for The Tallahassee Ballet

James Graganella and his wife Lisa Graganella host successful golf tournament to raise money for the Tallahassee Ballet.

The Lisa Graganella Golf Tournament, organized by local business leaders James and Lisa Graganella, has successfully raised just under $32,000 for The Tallahassee Ballet (TTB), contributing significantly to the arts and the local community. The event, held at the prestigious Seminole Legacy Golf Club, drew golf enthusiasts and community supporters from around the region to support TTB's mission of providing exceptional ballet performances and educational outreach programs.

A Day on the Greens Supporting the Arts

The golf tournament, part of the annual Nutcracker Golf Classic series, saw a robust turnout of participants who came together for a day filled with golf, camaraderie, and fundraising. The event included a full day of golf, a silent auction, and a closing ceremony dinner where attendees celebrated the day's successes and the impactful work of The Tallahassee Ballet.

Impactful Support for The Tallahassee Ballet

Founded in 1972, The Tallahassee Ballet is the area's only professional dance company, known for its dazzling performances of world-renowned ballets featuring exquisite music, original costumes, and innovative choreography. The funds raised by the Lisa Graganella Golf Tournament will help TTB not only continue its tradition of excellent ballet productions but also expand its community outreach programs, such as DanceChance. This vital program offers tuition-free ballet instruction to children in local afterschool programs, many of whom are in underserved communities.

A Community Effort

James Graganella, a staunch supporter of The Tallahassee Ballet and local community initiatives, expressed his gratitude to the participants and sponsors: "We are overwhelmed by the support from our community. This tournament not only celebrates the joy of golf but also the importance of the arts in enriching our lives. The funds raised today will ensure that The Tallahassee Ballet continues to inspire and educate through its performances and outreach programs."

About The Lisa Graganella Golf Tournament

The Lisa Graganella Golf Tournament is an annual event dedicated to raising funds for The Tallahassee Ballet, reflecting the commitment of James and Lisa Graganella to supporting the arts and providing opportunities for community engagement. Held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club, the tournament is a highlight of the local community calendar and a testament to the power of collective effort in supporting valuable cultural institutions like The Tallahassee Ballet.

Contact: info@jamesgraganella.com

SOURCE: James Graganella

View the original press release on accesswire.com