Project: IKI
Listing date: 3rd Jun
Key words: Others, TRC20
Official Website: https://ikipay.io/
About: ikiPay stands as a comprehensive payments platform meticulously crafted for exponential growth. Our platform transcends temporal constraints, allowing users to seamlessly manage financial transactions around the clock. In today's fast-paced business landscape, success is contingent upon providing customers with effortless engagement and streamlined operations. Among these critical operations, payment stands out as paramount, facilitating smooth interactions and driving increased purchases.
Project: DAON
Listing date: 5th Jun
Key words: Others, POLY
Official Website: http://www.daon.io/
About: Individual traders make investments based on the investment portfolio offered by professional traders, and both will be compensated by evaluating the results. In addition, when individual traders mirror professional traders' strategies, they can use fees as DAON TOKEN, and a certain percentage of fees are deducted when placing an order. A certain amount of DAON TOKEN is sometimes paid as an incentive for each social activity process to motivate traders and subscribers during the cryptocurrency trading process.
Project: KITTENWIF
Listing date: 5th Jun
Key words: MEME, SOL
Official Website: https://kittenwifhat.xyz/
About: KittenWifHat is the furriest meme token on the Solana network, combining fast transactions, delightful community engagement, and the charm of kittens to make crypto fun and accessible.
Project: RBTC
Listing date: 5th Jun
Key words: DeFi, Mainnet
Official Website: https://rootstock.io/
About: Rootstock's native token RBTC enables users to use their BTC to interact with a wide range of DeFi services on the Rootstock Bitcoin sidechain. Network fees are redirected back to Bitcoin's security budget
Project: RYO
Listing date: 7th Jun
Key words: DeFi, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://ryocoin.com/
About: RYO is designed to be ultra-flexible, ultra-scalable, and ultra-secure, featuring user-friendly interfaces and an intuitive onboarding process. With RYO, we are setting a new standard for crypto usability, making digital payments accessible and effortless for all. Join us in revolutionizing the future of digital finance!
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 27th May 2024 to 2nd June 2024
Weekly Listing Summary, May 27 - June 2nd
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/211655_276cfad98449a8e4_002full.jpg
Name: LDK
Weekly gain: 25%
Official Website: https://luckydraw.im/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ldk_usdt/
Name: JENNER
Official Website: https://solscan.io/token/4GJ3TCt5mTgQT5BRKb14AkjddpFQqKVfphxzS3t4foZ9
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jenner_usdt/
Name: LB
Weekly gain: 360%
Official Website: https://www.lovebit.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lb_usdt/
Name: SEC
Weekly gain: 55%
Official Website: https://www.genslersec.world/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sec_usdt/
Name: PEN
Official Website: https://penjamin.cloud/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pen_usdt/
Name: AD
Weekly gain: 70%
Official Website: https://www.artdollar.art/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ad_usdt/
Name: BEER
Weekly gain: 173%
Official Website: https://beercoin.wtf/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/beer_usdt/
Name: APELOL
Weekly gain: 23%
Official Website: https://www.ape.lol/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/apelol_usdt/
Name: GHOST
Weekly gain: 13%
Official Website: https://www.icghost.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ghost_usdt/
Name: PEW
Weekly gain: 278%
Official Website: https://www.pepeinamemesworld.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pew_usdt/
Name: NAT
Official Website: https://natcoin.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nat_usdt/
Name: PINU100X
Official Website: https://www.pi-inu.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pinu100x_usdt/
Name: KNINE
Weekly gain: 99%
Official Website: https://www.k9finance.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/knine_usdt/
Name: DMCK
Weekly gain: 73%
Official Website: http://c-diamondcastle.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dmck_usdt/
Name: SDME
Official Website: https://www.mangrovetechs.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sdme_usdt/
Name: L1X
Official Website: https://www.l1x.foundation/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/l1x_usdt/
Name: XX
Weekly gain: 24%
Official Website: https://xx.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xx_usdt/
Name: VSG
Official Website: https://vsgofficial.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vsg_usdt/
Name: BOOM
Weekly gain: 400%
Official Website: https://thewonders.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/boom_usdt/
Name: EDT
Official Website: https://www.edustar.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/edt_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
