New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 3rd June 2024.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 3rd June 2024

Project: IKI

Listing date: 3rd Jun

Key words: Others, TRC20

Official Website: https://ikipay.io/

About: ikiPay stands as a comprehensive payments platform meticulously crafted for exponential growth. Our platform transcends temporal constraints, allowing users to seamlessly manage financial transactions around the clock. In today's fast-paced business landscape, success is contingent upon providing customers with effortless engagement and streamlined operations. Among these critical operations, payment stands out as paramount, facilitating smooth interactions and driving increased purchases.

Project: DAON

Listing date: 5th Jun

Key words: Others, POLY

Official Website: http://www.daon.io/

About: Individual traders make investments based on the investment portfolio offered by professional traders, and both will be compensated by evaluating the results. In addition, when individual traders mirror professional traders' strategies, they can use fees as DAON TOKEN, and a certain percentage of fees are deducted when placing an order. A certain amount of DAON TOKEN is sometimes paid as an incentive for each social activity process to motivate traders and subscribers during the cryptocurrency trading process.

Project: KITTENWIF

Listing date: 5th Jun

Key words: MEME, SOL

Official Website: https://kittenwifhat.xyz/

About: KittenWifHat is the furriest meme token on the Solana network, combining fast transactions, delightful community engagement, and the charm of kittens to make crypto fun and accessible.

Project: RBTC

Listing date: 5th Jun

Key words: DeFi, Mainnet

Official Website: https://rootstock.io/

About: Rootstock's native token RBTC enables users to use their BTC to interact with a wide range of DeFi services on the Rootstock Bitcoin sidechain. Network fees are redirected back to Bitcoin's security budget

Project: RYO

Listing date: 7th Jun

Key words: DeFi, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://ryocoin.com/

About: RYO is designed to be ultra-flexible, ultra-scalable, and ultra-secure, featuring user-friendly interfaces and an intuitive onboarding process. With RYO, we are setting a new standard for crypto usability, making digital payments accessible and effortless for all. Join us in revolutionizing the future of digital finance!

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 27th May 2024 to 2nd June 2024

Weekly Listing Summary, May 27 - June 2nd

Name: LDK

Weekly gain: 25%

Official Website: https://luckydraw.im/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ldk_usdt/

Name: JENNER

Official Website: https://solscan.io/token/4GJ3TCt5mTgQT5BRKb14AkjddpFQqKVfphxzS3t4foZ9

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jenner_usdt/

Name: LB

Weekly gain: 360%

Official Website: https://www.lovebit.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lb_usdt/

Name: SEC

Weekly gain: 55%

Official Website: https://www.genslersec.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sec_usdt/

Name: PEN

Official Website: https://penjamin.cloud/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pen_usdt/

Name: AD

Weekly gain: 70%

Official Website: https://www.artdollar.art/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ad_usdt/

Name: BEER

Weekly gain: 173%

Official Website: https://beercoin.wtf/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/beer_usdt/

Name: APELOL

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: https://www.ape.lol/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/apelol_usdt/

Name: GHOST

Weekly gain: 13%

Official Website: https://www.icghost.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ghost_usdt/

Name: PEW

Weekly gain: 278%

Official Website: https://www.pepeinamemesworld.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pew_usdt/

Name: NAT

Official Website: https://natcoin.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nat_usdt/

Name: PINU100X

Official Website: https://www.pi-inu.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pinu100x_usdt/

Name: KNINE

Weekly gain: 99%

Official Website: https://www.k9finance.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/knine_usdt/

Name: DMCK

Weekly gain: 73%

Official Website: http://c-diamondcastle.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dmck_usdt/

Name: SDME

Official Website: https://www.mangrovetechs.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sdme_usdt/

Name: L1X

Official Website: https://www.l1x.foundation/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/l1x_usdt/

Name: XX

Weekly gain: 24%

Official Website: https://xx.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xx_usdt/

Name: VSG

Official Website: https://vsgofficial.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vsg_usdt/

Name: BOOM

Weekly gain: 400%

Official Website: https://thewonders.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/boom_usdt/

Name: EDT

Official Website: https://www.edustar.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/edt_usdt/

