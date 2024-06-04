Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium Awarded Five-Year, $94 Million Contract by Space Systems Command

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced it has been awarded a new five-year contract by the United States Space Force's Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) for Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) capabilities and security sustainment services (ECS3). In support of the Iridium EMSS program, the ECS3 contract will ensure continued optimal operations of the EMSS Service Center in support of critical U.S. government applications. The value of the contract is approximately $94 million with a potential total value of $103 million, based on future surge requirements.

The Iridium EMSS program delivers access to truly global unlimited secure and standard narrowband voice, broadcast, push-to-talk and select additional services to an unlimited number of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and DoD-approved subscribers. Supporting this program, the EMSS Service Center provides connectivity into the Iridium® network enabling critical communication applications.

"This new contract ensures our critical support to the EMSS Service Center well into the future. We have been working with Department of Defense EMSS Program Office for over 20 years, providing the sustainment and security enhancements necessary for our warfighters to execute their missions. The EMSS mission is a perfect example of the U.S. Space Force's recently released Commercial Space Strategy, leveraging the innovation of Iridium and our valuable partner ecosystem," said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president, government programs, Iridium. "We are privileged and proud to continue to provide support to our most important customer, and we look forward to working with the U.S. Space Force under the new space strategy."

The previous iteration of this contract, known as "GMSSA" was signed in 2019 for 4.5 years and valued at $54 million. In September 2019, Iridium was awarded a seven-year, $738.5 million airtime services contract by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), continuing the EMSS program and furthering Iridium's role as an integral part of the United States government's critical communications infrastructure through at least 2026. This new ECS3 contract will support the infrastructure used for EMSS through 2029.

To learn more about the Iridium EMSS program visit https://www.iridium.com/enhanced-mobile-satellite-services/

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium® Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding expected benefits and revenues from the ECS3 contract. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the U.S. government budget and procurement process and the Company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com Ken.Levy@Iridium.com +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570 X: @Iridiumcomm



Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428983/IridiumCrosslinkActivation.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394616/IRIDIUM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iridium-awarded-five-year-94-million-contract-by-space-systems-command-302163368.html