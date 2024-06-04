Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Andrew Shaw has joined the firm's Washington, DC office as a partner in Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group (PRG). Shaw is a highly respected attorney and government affairs professional in the energy and environmental sectors.

"Andrew is an outstanding advocate for his clients on a wide variety of energy transition issues and policies," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He brings valuable experience lobbying Congress and various federal agencies, and we are excited to have him join our award-winning Policy Resolution Group in Washington, DC."

Known for his extensive expertise and deep connections with policymakers and other stakeholders, Shaw represents organizations before Congress, federal agencies, associations and NGOs, on environmental issues, climate policy, renewable energy, nuclear energy, grid modernization and electricity regulation.

Shaw joins Bracewell from Dentons, where he was a member of its public policy department in the firm's Washington, DC office.

"Energy and climate policies are changing rapidly. Andrew's expertise in public policy related to energy and the environment aligns seamlessly with our government relations and strategic communications practices," said E. Dee Martin, who co-chairs Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group along with Scott H. Segal.

"Andrew's focus on renewable energy and climate policy is a strong addition to PRG as we help our clients manage the challenges of the energy transition," added Segal.

Shaw has been named a Top Lobbyist by The Hill (2022) and has been recognized in Government Relations by The Legal 500 United States (2021-2023) and is ranked as Up and Coming in Government Relations: Federal (Nationwide) by Chambers USA (2023).

Bracewell's Policy Resolution Group brings together government relations and strategic communications under one roof to provide unparalleled, comprehensive services to clients.

"Bracewell is an industry leader in the legal and policy aspects of the energy and environmental sectors, and PRG is a top name on the issues that I work on every day," said Shaw. "I look forward to working with PRG and the broader Bracewell team in providing exceptional government affairs, legal, and strategic communications services to our clients in these policy areas."

Shaw graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. in political science in 2002 and a M.A. in history in 2003. He received his J.D. in 2009 from the University of Kansas School of Law, where he was on the Journal of Law and Public Policy.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

