Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A2N9BV | ISIN: DK0061031895 | Ticker-Symbol: 8VY
Frankfurt
04.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,051 Euro
-0,001
-2,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDION ONCOLOGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2024 15:58 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Scandion Oncology

With effect from June 05, 2024, the subscription units in Scandion Oncology
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 17, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   SCOL UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241410              
Order book ID:  338838                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


With effect from June 05, 2024, the paid subscription units in Scandion
Oncology will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including July 11, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   SCOL BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241428              
Order book ID:  338839                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
