John Galt Solutions: Back to Nature Shares Supply Chain Transformation Journey at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, invites attendees of the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, Spain, to the session, "From Scratch to Success - Back to Nature's Rapid Transformation Journey." This live presentation on June 10, 2024, will be led by Henry Canitz, consultant at Back to Nature and Founder and Principal at NITZ Supply Chain Consulting, in partnership with John Galt Solutions.

The session will highlight the supply chain planning and orchestration transformation journey of Back to Nature, a brand acquired in September of 2023 by the renowned international food company, Barilla Group. Founded in 1960, Back to Nature is known for its diverse portfolio of plant-based, non-GMO products, including cookies, crackers, granola, nuts, and trail mix, distributed across natural and specialty channels. As a leading health-conscious food manufacturer, Back to Nature faced substantial challenges in its supply chain planning operations, characterized by limited resources, minimal processes or systems, a fully outsourced manufacturing and distribution network, and a critically tight implementation timeline.

Henry Canitz will share how the Back to Nature team implemented industry-leading supply chain planning and orchestration capabilities at Back to Nature. Close collaboration between the Back to Nature and John Galt Solutions teams was pivotal in overcoming the initial obstacles faced by the brand. The session will delve into the challenges and innovative strategies employed to turn these hurdles into opportunities for rapid transformation.

Attendees of the session can expect an in-depth exploration of Back to Nature's journey, offering valuable insights into the practical application of advanced supply chain planning solutions. The presentation will cover the initial state of Back to Nature's supply chain, the strategic roadmap to evolve its processes, and the results achieved thus far, as well as next steps for the organization as it turns supply chain challenges into a blueprint for rapid success.

Session at a Glance

Title: From Scratch to Success - Back to Nature's Rapid Transformation Journey

From Scratch to Success - Back to Nature's Rapid Transformation Journey Speakers: Henry Canitz, Consultant at Back to Nature and Founder and Principal at NITZ Supply Chain Consulting

Henry Canitz, Consultant at Back to Nature and Founder and Principal at NITZ Supply Chain Consulting When: Monday, June 10, 3:15 pm

Monday, June 10, 3:15 pm Where: Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo Barcelona - Room 118

