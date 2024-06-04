TCU Development Corporation Breaks Ground Twice in May Amidst Capital Raise for Innovative Rental Property

Ottawa's super boutique celebrates two groundbreaking events in May with construction partners Beaudoin Canada and Pomerleau, respectively, after developing $500M in real estate and 90-plus projects in an unparalleled timeframe.

TCU Development Corporation, a prominent real estate developer, investment firm, and asset manager, celebrated the commencement of construction on two major projects in May. The properties at 1188 Cummings Ave and 300 Tremblay Rd mark significant milestones in TCU's inspiring development plans. Together, these new buildings will add 289 units to Ottawa's Cyrville and Alta Vista neighborhoods. By the end of 2024, TCU aims to have over 600 units under construction, including units officially designated as affordable housing by the CMHC.

"Celebrating the groundbreaking of two properties in one month is a proud moment for our company and the dedicated team that made this possible," said Mike Corneau, principal and co-founder of TCU. "Our work goes beyond construction; it's about creating communities and enriching lives. Ottawa has given my fellow co-founder, Billy Triantafilos, and I, so much, and we are committed to giving back by developing properties that offer not just a place to live, but an empowered lifestyle."

In tandem, TCU is actively raising capital for SoUL AVIATION, an innovative multi-residential Class A rental property featuring over 311 units. SoUL is set to redefine the rental market with its captivating architecture, desirable amenities, and community-centric features, symbolizing a new era of residential living.

About TCU Development Corporation, Inc.

TCU Development Corporation is dedicated to strategically developing multi-residential and mixed-use purpose-built rental properties in the Greater Ottawa Area. They are Ottawa's #1 mid-rise developer in 2022 and 2023. As an active partner in their Class A real estate investment products, they maintain a vested interest in their long-term success. Above all, TCU deeply values the legacy of investors and the communities they serve.

For more information, visit TCU Development Corporation

