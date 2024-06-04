Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick Dominates at Lake of the Ozarks

Victory by 1 minute demonstrates team's skill

LAKE OZARK, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / In a stunning comeback, the Montlick Injury Attorneys race boat secured a decisive victory in the P1 Shootout Offshore High-Performance Powerboat Race, winning the 450 Stock Factory Class race at the famous Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Winning by 1 minute, this performance highlights the team's resilience and commitment to excellence.

Team Montlick Wins at Lake of the Ozarks

After another extraordinary win in the 2024 season opener in Marathon, FL, the newly minted Team Montlick faced a 5th place finish in their last race due to mechanical issues brought on by a fierce storm the night before the race in Cocoa Beach. However, this proved a minor setback as the team responded quickly in making repairs, dominating the competition at the Lake of the Ozarks only two weeks later.

Throttleman Ricky Maldonado confidently predicted the victory before the race, stating, "I know we are going to win and put on a show for the crowd at Lake of the Ozarks." His foresight was proven right as they secured the top spot.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys race boat:

The Montlick Injury Attorneys race boat is a 2024 38-foot carbon fiber catamaran with two (2) 450 horsepower Mercury engines, manufactured by Doug Wright Powerboats. The team is sponsored by premier personal injury law firm Montlick Injury Attorneys.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys:

Montlick Injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to providing legal representation to individuals and families nationwide. Founded over 40 years ago, Montlick is renowned for its advocacy and unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients.

