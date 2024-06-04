Chinese polysilicon maker GCL Tech says it is partnering with Emirati state-owned Mubadala Investment Co. to build the Middle East's first polysilicon factory in the United Arab Emirates. GCL Tech said it has signerd a strategic cooperation agreement with MDC Power, a unit of UAE-based Mubadala Investment Co. to build a polysilicon manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates. GCL Tech did not disclose the location of the factory, which will be the Middle East's first polysilicon manufacturing facility. "The company expects to continually develop its collaboration with Mubadala with a ...

