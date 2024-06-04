Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) Market worth $3.2 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The VXLAN Market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2029 from USD 1.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.0 % during 2024-2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments Covered By Offering (hardware and software, and services), verticals, applications, and region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the VXLAN Market are Cisco Systems (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dell Technologies Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Red Hat (US), Ribbon Communications Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), FS.COM (US), Spirent Communications Inc. (US), Pica8 (US), Arrcus (US), IP Infusion (US), Cubro Network Visibility (Austria), Versa Networks (US), Asterfusion (China), and A10 Networks (US).

The shift towards network virtualization is driving demand for VXLAN. Virtualization allows organizations to create more agile and flexible network environments. VXLAN, by creating virtual networks overlaid on physical infrastructure, supports this trend by offering enhanced scalability and segmentation, essential for modern virtualized data centers and cloud environments.

The healthcare vertical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Healthcare organizations rely on VXLAN to create secure, scalable networks that support the increasing use of digital health technologies and electronic health records (EHR). VXLAN enables the segmentation of sensitive patient data, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements like HIPAA. It also facilitates seamless connectivity across different locations, supporting telemedicine, remote monitoring, and mobile health applications. By providing a flexible network infrastructure, VXLAN helps healthcare providers improve patient care and operational efficiency.

The VXLAN Enabled Network Operating Systems (OS) software segment contributed the largest market share in the VXLAN Market during the forecast period.

VXLAN-enabled network operating systems (OS) provide the necessary software framework to support VXLAN features, such as the encapsulation and decapsulation of VXLAN packets and the management of VXLAN tunnels. Major network operating systems solutions, including Cisco's NX-OS, Arista's EOS, and Juniper's Junos, offer robust VXLAN support, enabling network devices to efficiently handle the complexities of network virtualization. These network operating systems platforms come with advanced features like automated provisioning, network segmentation, and policy enforcement. They are designed to optimize network performance and scalability, making them suitable for large-scale deployments in data centers and enterprise environments.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The VXLAN Market in the Asia Pacific region is expanding rapidly, driven by significant investments in cloud infrastructure and data center modernization. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with major cloud service providers and enterprises upgrading their network infrastructures to support digital transformation initiatives. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, along with the need for scalable, multi-tenant network environments, has propelled the demand for VXLAN. Additionally, the proliferation of IoT devices in sectors such as manufacturing, smart cities, and healthcare is creating a need for robust network solutions that can handle extensive, dispersed endpoints while ensuring high performance and security. VXLAN addresses these needs by providing scalable network segmentation and efficient traffic management, essential for managing large-scale, dynamic networks.

Top Key Companies in Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) Market:

The report profiles key players such as Cisco Systems (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), VMware (US), Juniper Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Nutanix, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dell Technologies Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation, Inc. (US), Huawei (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Red Hat (US), Ribbon Communications Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), FS.COM (US), Spirent Communications Inc. (US), Pica8 (US), Arrcus (US), IP Infusion (US), Cubro Network Visibility (Austria), Versa Networks (US), Asterfusion (China), and A10 Networks (US).

