The Chemours Company: Chemours Enhances EVOLVE 2030 Portfolio Sustainability Assessment Methodology

Enhanced methodology now includes product and packaging circularity within its sustainability impact assessment

This week, Chemours released its EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0-the Company's portfolio sustainability assessment methodology. EVOLVE 2030 helps Chemours evaluate its product offerings and product development pipeline in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The evaluation criteria assist Chemours in demonstrating progress against its 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment goal to generate 50% or more of its revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the UN SDGs. The updated methodology now includes considerations on product and packaging circularity, as well as insights gained from Chemours' experience using the methodology over the last four years.

Chemours' EVOLVE 2030 methodology uses sustainability information and insights to inform decisions on its product portfolio, investments in innovations, and resource allocation. This data-driven, science-based, and holistic methodology is designed to maximize the positive impact of Chemours' products on society while minimizing their planetary burdens.

"Chemours is driven by our strong commitment to sustainability. The updated EVOLVE 2030 methodology enhances our ability to align our business processes with this commitment, allowing us to better quantify the societal and environmental impacts of our products and guide our decisions accordingly," said Dr. Amber Wellman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chemours. "By incorporating lessons learned and maintaining our approach of continuous improvement, we are enabling a future where our products not only meet market needs but also contribute positively to our shared planet."

Established in 2019, EVOLVE 2030 is grounded in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) Chemical Industry Methodology for Portfolio Sustainability Assessments (PSA). Chemours evaluates its offerings based on a Product-Application Combination (PAC) approach, which considers a product's benefits and burdens throughout its life cycle, including its contribution to the UN SDGs and its overall impact - or "Imprint" - on people and the planet. By examining its products' contributions to the UN SDGs and their overall impact on society and the environment, Chemours is strengthening its resolve to steer its product portfolio to support a more sustainable future.

EVOLVE 2030 was developed in partnership with Anthesis Group, a global sustainability advisor, and received third-party assurance from Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance in 2019 and 2024.

Click here to read Chemours' EVOLVE 2030 methodology.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Chemours Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com