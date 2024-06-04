Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Congratulates President Elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Historic Victory as Mexico's First Woman President

XEBRA Brands Inc Applauds President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum's Stance on Cannabis Reform and Looks Forward to Collaboration for Industry Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (XBRA:CSE)(XBRAF:OTCQB)(9YC0:FSE), XEBRA Brands Inc, an evolving player in the cannabis and hemp industry, welcomes and congratulates President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum on her recent victory in the Mexican election. As the new leader of Mexico, Sheinbaum's commitment to progressive cannabis reform aligns with XEBRA's vision for a more inclusive and responsible cannabis landscape.

President-Elect Sheinbaum has been a vocal advocate for decriminalizing recreational cannabis use, emphasizing the need to prioritize education and public health over punitive measures. Her stance reflects a deep understanding of the ineffectiveness and harm caused by current policies, particularly to young people. In her own words, "It's a right," and penalizing marijuana use disproportionately affects vulnerable segments of society.

"We are thrilled to see President-Elect Sheinbaum's dedication to reforming cannabis policies in Mexico," said Rodrigo Gallardo, CEO of XEBRA Brands Inc. "Her vision for a well-structured regulatory framework that benefits society aligns with our values. We believe that responsible cannabis regulation can contribute to social justice and violence reduction, and we look forward to collaborating with President-Elect Sheinbaum's administration to make this vision a reality."

Xebra Brands remains committed to working with the Cofepris and other governing bodies that regulate cannabis within Mexico. We believe that together, we can achieve significant strides in ensuring that the legal population of Mexico has access to safe, regulated cannabis products.

As we move forward, Xebra Brands will continue to uphold our dedication to quality, safety, and innovation in the cannabis industry and emphasize the importance of programs that prioritize the protection of individuals and communities, rather than penalizing and prosecuting them for cannabis use.

"We see tremendous potential for growth in the Mexican cannabis and hemp industry by working together under President-Elect Sheinbaum's leadership and with the COFEPRIS," added Rodrigo Gallardo. "With the right regulatory framework and support for responsible practices, we believe that Mexico can become a global leader in the cannabis and hemp sector. XEBRA is ready to invest, innovate, and collaborate to make this vision a reality."

XEBRA Brands Inc looks forward to working with President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum and her administration as they work towards creating a more equitable and prosperous industry in Mexico.

