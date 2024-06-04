Cynthia Hetherington, Founder and CEO of Hetherington Group, Named Association for Corporate Growth New Jersey 2024 Honoree

Recognized for Business Leadership and Public Service: Hetherington's Commitment to Intelligence Innovation Earns Prestigious ACG NJ Honor

WANAQUE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Hetherington Group is proud to announce that Cynthia Hetherington, Founder and CEO, has been named a 2024 honoree by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) New Jersey. This award recognizes her leadership, her significant contributions to corporate growth, and her unwavering dedication to public service, particularly her crucial role in Washington DC's Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cynthia Hetherington has been a pioneering force in the field of open-source intelligence (OSINT) and cyber investigations for over two decades. Under her leadership, Hetherington Group has become a leading provider of intelligence and security services, and OSINT training, delivering leading-edge solutions to an array of clients, including government agencies, law enforcement, financial institutions, and multinational corporations.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cynthia Hetherington collaborated with the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) and other senior executives and government officials on Operation Vax (OPVAX), a public-private partnership initiated to secure transportation, storage, and distribution of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and abroad. Her involvement was driven by a profound sense of duty and commitment to the greater good.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by ACG New Jersey," said Cynthia Hetherington. "When I decided to support Operation Warp Speed, it was simply because it was the right thing to do. I am immensely proud of what we were able to accomplish and of the Hetherington Group team, whose dedication and hard work made it possible. Together, we have always strived to make a positive impact, whether through our professional services or our contributions to critical public health initiatives."

Cynthia's leadership extends beyond her professional achievements. She has fostered a culture of continuous learning and development within Hetherington Group, partnering with institutions like Dakota State University to equip professionals with the skills necessary to excel in the field of OSINT. Her commitment to innovation and excellence has set new standards in the industry and has positioned Hetherington Group and the OSINT Academy as trusted partners in intelligence, security, and training.

The ACG New Jersey Awards will take place on Tuesday, June 11th, honoring Cynthia Hetherington, and other distinguished leaders who have made remarkable contributions to the growth and success of their organizations and the broader business community.

About Hetherington Group

Hetherington Group is a leading provider of intelligence, security, and investigative services. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help clients navigate the complexities of the digital world and protect their operations. Hetherington Group is dedicated to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, empowering professionals to excel in the field of open-source intelligence.

