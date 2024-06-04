Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: The Value of Values With Daniel Aronson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Does acting on values hurt the bottom line? According to Daniel Aronson, Founder and CEO of Valutus, the answer is no-in fact, the converse is true. In his new book, The Value of Values, Daniel shows that making ethical choices can actually increase a company's profits and competitive advantage, often without much extra cost or risk.

Using research and real-world examples, Daniel explains that the true business value of ethical actions-like taking strong steps to fight climate change, supporting job seekers, or creating an inclusive workplace-is higher than most people think. He finds that these actions can bring returns four to ten times greater than expected.

Daniel joins host Carol Cone to talk about The Value of Values and how the book can help business leaders improve profits, gain customers, and advance their careers by making ethical choices. This book is a valuable resource for anyone looking to lead with integrity in today's business world.

Listen for insights on:

Three primary perceived obstacles to investing in values

Quantifying values-driven investments for customers, operations, risk reduction, and employees

Steps to take as a sustainability employee to bring concrete and relevant data to the CFO

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.

