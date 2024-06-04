Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cascale Welcomes 11 New Members, Expanding Global Reach

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / In the first quarter of 2024, Cascale, formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, proudly welcomed 11 new members to its global membership community. With a mission to catalyze collective action toward an equitable and restorative consumer goods industry, Cascale continues to expand its reach, now comprising over 300 organizations worldwide.

Cascale stands as a global, non-profit alliance of 300 leading consumer goods brands, retailers, manufacturers, sourcing agents, service providers, trade associations, NGOs, and academic institutions. Representing every link of the global value chain, Cascale members co-create solutions to today's biggest social and environmental challenges.

Together, Cascale members shape a more equitable and restorative future for the consumer goods industry and the planet. Operating in apparel, footwear, and textiles; home furnishings; sporting and outdoor goods; and bags and luggage, members have access to a global network of industry leaders, innovative tools like the Higg Index, and collaborative opportunities that drive transformative sustainability.

Be part of a global alliance committed to a sustainable future. Together, we can drive impactful change in the consumer goods industry. Click here to learn more about becoming a member.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.