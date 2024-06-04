Cascale Welcomes 11 New Members, Expanding Global Reach

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / In the first quarter of 2024, Cascale, formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, proudly welcomed 11 new members to its global membership community. With a mission to catalyze collective action toward an equitable and restorative consumer goods industry, Cascale continues to expand its reach, now comprising over 300 organizations worldwide.

Cascale stands as a global, non-profit alliance of 300 leading consumer goods brands, retailers, manufacturers, sourcing agents, service providers, trade associations, NGOs, and academic institutions. Representing every link of the global value chain, Cascale members co-create solutions to today's biggest social and environmental challenges.

Together, Cascale members shape a more equitable and restorative future for the consumer goods industry and the planet. Operating in apparel, footwear, and textiles; home furnishings; sporting and outdoor goods; and bags and luggage, members have access to a global network of industry leaders, innovative tools like the Higg Index, and collaborative opportunities that drive transformative sustainability.

Be part of a global alliance committed to a sustainable future. Together, we can drive impactful change in the consumer goods industry. Click here to learn more about becoming a member.





