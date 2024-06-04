Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
04.06.24
17:59 Uhr
225,00 Euro
-3,10
-1,36 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
04.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
FedEx Corporation: The 2023 FedEx Cares Report Is Now Available

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The 2023 FedEx Cares Report offers highlights from calendar year 2023. For FedEx Cares, connecting people and possibilities goes far beyond our business. We apply this credo to creating opportunities for people to access education, basic needs, jobs, mentors, business growth, cultural experiences, and more. We apply it to our team members too -volunteering helps strengthen and reinforce our culture, interact with new communities, and see new perspectives. Read about these efforts and achievements here, on fedexcares.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

