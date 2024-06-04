FedEx Corporation: The 2023 FedEx Cares Report Is Now Available

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The 2023 FedEx Cares Report offers highlights from calendar year 2023. For FedEx Cares, connecting people and possibilities goes far beyond our business. We apply this credo to creating opportunities for people to access education, basic needs, jobs, mentors, business growth, cultural experiences, and more. We apply it to our team members too -volunteering helps strengthen and reinforce our culture, interact with new communities, and see new perspectives. Read about these efforts and achievements here, on fedexcares.com.





