How GoDaddy Changed My Life: Meet Chrisondra Gray

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

I am originally from Illinois and wanted to relocate to Arizona to be with my family. I applied to GoDaddy hoping to make that dream come true but never imagined I would be here almost thirteen years later. I was determined to learn as much as I could and I had amazing support along the way. This helped me build the confidence I needed to succeed. I often reflect on those days as I am now a Supervisor in Care for our Inbound Sales I department. I work with new hires on a daily basis. When chatting with them, I share my previous experience to show that I empathize with them and that I can guide them in their journey. I love that I get to be part of our new hires' GoDaddy stories! A little bit about me outside of work - I recently got married, have two grown children and five grandbabies! My life is full of excitement these days! I also love to travel. My favorite trip to date was to Kenya to visit an elephant orphanage.

What does it take to succeed on your team?

To succeed within Care, you need the desire to learn and understand our products so you can confidently speak to the benefits of a product and/or troubleshoot an issue effectively. We wear a LOT of hats in our department, so we must have the ability to embrace change and be coachable. Be ready to get outside of your comfort zone!

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

I have had so many proud moments over my tenure. I was not very confident in my tech abilities in the beginning. However, I have always had the drive and passion to keep learning. After two years in Inbound, I started in a new department, and I found myself helping new hires by sharing best practices and offering suggestions to help my peers. Later on, I was asked to help with interviews and then worked with the Director when the department was shifting metrics. One day, I was walking in the hall and the Director of the department asked me where I wanted to go in the company, before I could answer, my supervisor at the time responded for me, by handing me his lanyard. It was at that moment that I thought maybe this IS where I belong. Additionally, I was recognized as a luminary as a Sales Guide and then again as a Sales Supervisor. These have been some of the highlights of my career thus far. However, what I cherish most are the friendships and relationships I have built with my colleagues and Guides. I love being able to support and empower them in their journeys, whether they want to explore other opportunities or advance within our department. I am proud of who I am today and I owe a lot to GoDaddy.

How do you feel that the organization supports you to do things that are important to you?

Working at GoDaddy has given me the chance to pursue my passions beyond work. I have always loved traveling and spending time with my family, and I am grateful for the flexibility and balance that this job offers. I have been able to explore amazing places around the world, such as Aruba, Dominican Republic, Kenya, and Mexico. I have also been able to visit my children frequently and share memorable moments with them. I appreciate the culture of GoDaddy that encourages us to live fully and joyfully outside of work. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity.

What advice would you give to an individual who is starting their career within Care?

When I joined GoDaddy, I was inspired by the stories of people who had transformed their lives through this work. I met people who had overcome challenges and started fresh with this company (just like I did). I learned that working for GoDaddy could be a life-changing opportunity, if I was willing to put in the effort. I committed myself to learning the products, being patient with myself, caring about our customers, and stepping out of my comfort zone. It paid off. This work has genuinely changed my life for the better.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

I think these both represent who I am and how I live my life: When you focus on the good, the good gets even better and my personal favorite; be the main character in your own life's story!

