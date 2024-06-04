Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
04.06.24
18:05 Uhr
301,10 Euro
+0,10
+0,03 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
300,80301,0518:06
300,80301,0518:06
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 16:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot Foundation Boosts Disaster Readiness in Remote U.S. Areas Ahead of Hurricane Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

2023 was a historic year for disasters in the United States. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a record-breaking 28-billion-dollar weather and climate events devastated communities.

The Home Depot Foundation is working with nonprofit organizations across the country to prepare communities, focusing on several hard-to-reach areas ahead of this year's hurricane season.

"We understand the importance of being ready, especially in remote communities" said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We know that staging supplies ahead of disasters allows our partners to provide immediate on-the-ground assistance, as well as long-term support to communities rebuilding after natural disasters."

A new partnership with Mercy Corps' Caribbean Resilience Initiative will equip local organizations throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with supplies and equipment so they can quickly respond to a natural disaster. In Alaska, partnerships with local nonprofits will expand emergency food distribution in Anchorage and surrounding communities.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation's disaster response and long-term recovery efforts click here.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.