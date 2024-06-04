The Home Depot Foundation Boosts Disaster Readiness in Remote U.S. Areas Ahead of Hurricane Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

2023 was a historic year for disasters in the United States. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a record-breaking 28-billion-dollar weather and climate events devastated communities.

The Home Depot Foundation is working with nonprofit organizations across the country to prepare communities, focusing on several hard-to-reach areas ahead of this year's hurricane season.

"We understand the importance of being ready, especially in remote communities" said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We know that staging supplies ahead of disasters allows our partners to provide immediate on-the-ground assistance, as well as long-term support to communities rebuilding after natural disasters."

A new partnership with Mercy Corps' Caribbean Resilience Initiative will equip local organizations throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with supplies and equipment so they can quickly respond to a natural disaster. In Alaska, partnerships with local nonprofits will expand emergency food distribution in Anchorage and surrounding communities.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation's disaster response and long-term recovery efforts click here.

