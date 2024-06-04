Leading Architect Joins Rain AI to Accelerate Vision to Enable Advanced AI Everywhere

Former Meta architecture leader Amin Firoozshahian has joined the Rain AI team as their Lead Architect

Rain AI, an AI hardware startup and compute-in-memory pioneer whose mission is to enable advanced AI everywhere, today announced that former Meta architecture leader Amin Firoozshahian has joined the team as Lead Architect. In his new role, Firoozshahian will lead the design and development of new technologies that will significantly reduce the energy required to run AI inference and model training, allowing a growing list of customers and partners to deploy and productize AI.

"We could not be more excited to have an architect of Amin's caliber leading the next iteration of our architecture," said Rain AI CEO William Passo. "Our novel compute-in-memory technology will help unlock the true potential of today's generative AI models, and get us one step closer to running the most advanced models anywhere."

Firoozshahian joins the company from Meta, where he was a leading architect on the AI Systems Hardware/Software Co-Design and Infra Silicon teams working on the company's MTIA family of accelerators . In 2023, he was the lead author of Meta's 2023 paper on MTIAv1 . Prior to joining Meta in 2019, he worked in Intel's Product Architecture Group, integrating novel technologies into the Xeon family of products and worked on AI accelerator performance evaluation as part of the company's Artificial Intelligence Product Group (AIPG). He joined Intel in 2014 when that company acquired Hicamp Systems Inc., a startup that developed novel memory system architectures. He received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University in 2009.

Rain AI's mission is to enable advanced AI everywhere. Rain AI creates accelerator solutions for AI inference and training using novel compute-in-memory (CIM) technology, RISC-V processing cores, and specialized machine learning model optimization tools. By designing chips to run the world's most powerful AI models, Rain AI can dramatically reduce the energy consumption of AI compute. Rain AI is backed by investors including Sam Altman, Dan Gross, Grep VC, and Y Combinator. Follow further information, visit rain.ai or follow Rain AI on LinkedIn .

