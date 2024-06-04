Article L. 233-8 II of the French commercial code

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights notional(1) exercisable(2) 31 May 2024 176,192,916 176,192,916 172,057,146

(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).

(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).

