Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced multiple product enhancements and AI-enabled features during its online Celonis:Next event.

Process Intelligence (PI) is critical for organizations to generate value from their business operations and tech investments, especially artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, there is no enterprise AI without PI.

Consumer AI works because it has both a wealth of data to train on (books, articles, web pages) and the context necessary for it to understand how all those raw data points relate to each other (Wikipedia, online archives, etc.). This is often not the case in the enterprise, where there's plenty of raw data from business systems (ERP, CRM, etc.), but no Wikipedia-like reference to connect all that disparate information. Process Intelligence provides this connection-the unique business context necessary to enable effective enterprise AI.

With this context, Celonis feeds process insights into an organization's AI toolset of agents, copilots, and applications. Celonis also uses this context to power its own AI offering of copilots, AI apps, and custom AI solutions, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing time to value for customers.

"We're proud to be trusted by the world's leading companies to help make AI not just a parlor trick, but a new way of doing business," said Alexander Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "For us, it's all about bringing Process Intelligence to every part of the enterprise-BI tools, automation, and AI. The strong demand from existing and new customers shows the importance of the combination of Process Intelligence and AI. The innovations we announced at Celonis:Next enables us to deliver even greater business value across the top, bottom, and green lines for our customers and the broader ecosystem."

During Celonis:Next, the company showcased multiple innovations, including enhancements to the Process Intelligence Graph, Process Copilots, AI-powered apps, Studio, and more.

Process Intelligence Graph: Most powerful lens available for understanding business processes

Launched at Celosphere 2023, the Process Intelligence Graph (PI Graph) sits at the heart of the Celonis platform. The PI Graph builds a system-agnostic digital twin of a business and couples it with the unique business context the organization operates in (KPI definitions, improvement opportunities, what makes something "good" or "bad" for the organization). It shows how a business is running and where and how things could run better. For example, it enables businesses to answer questions like, 'Which orders are prone to late delivery?' and 'How do late deliveries impact customer satisfaction?'

The PI Graph enhancements include:

Oracle EBS Transformations: Seamlessly bring Oracle data into the Process Intelligence Graph for key processes like Accounts Payable, Procurement, Order Management, Accounts Receivable, and Inventory Management.

Seamlessly bring Oracle data into the Process Intelligence Graph for key processes like Accounts Payable, Procurement, Order Management, Accounts Receivable, and Inventory Management. Fast Data Model Search: Find objects and events faster than ever and keep searches focused with improved filters.

Find objects and events faster than ever and keep searches focused with improved filters. Improved Relationships UI: Model objects and events more easily with a more intuitive user interface, including the ability to show incoming or outgoing object relationships.

Model objects and events more easily with a more intuitive user interface, including the ability to show incoming or outgoing object relationships. Intuitive Object Selection: Thanks to the PI Graph's object-centric foundation, quickly create cuts of the data for different use cases and users.

The PI Graph is the most powerful lens yet for viewing business processes from different perspectives.

Process Copilots: Faster insights at scale with GenAI

Unveiled at Celosphere 2023, Celonis Process Copilots allow anyone to ask LLM-based GenAI chatbot questions about their processes. They make things easy for users who aren't data analysts and are also easy to set up. First, customers model their data in the PI Graph and define the knowledge they are drawing on so the Copilots can understand the business. Then, they select which KPIs, records, and attributes the Copilots can access. Finally, the Copilot is published and the entire organization can start asking it questions.

"Process Copilots put Celonis Process Intelligence within easy reach of our people, empowering them to drive process excellence and make more informed business decisions while allowing our Celonis experts to focus on wider value creation," said Alexander Skolik, Digitalization Expert at Enervie.

Ask a question, like "What is our supply vs demand for each month?" and the Copilot finds the relevant metrics and creates a chart to help less-technical users surface insights quickly. Make a more complex request, like "Show me which materials and plants are experiencing a demand-supply imbalance, especially in terms of high open sales order values versus available supply" and the Copilot will go even deeper.

Process Copilots deliver:

Faster insights for anyone in the organization without the need to build a dedicated dashboard to answer simple questions.

for anyone in the organization without the need to build a dedicated dashboard to answer simple questions. More productive Centers of Excellence which can scale by configuring a Copilot once rather than building multiple ad-hoc dashboards.

which can scale by configuring a Copilot once rather than building multiple ad-hoc dashboards. Enjoyable user experience by asking for data in your own words.

Copilots can even search the Celonis Marketplace for apps, from Celonis and our ecosystem partners, that can help companies get to value fast.

AI-powered Apps: Unlocking AI possibilities everywhere

In addition to the GenAI-powered Process Copilots, Celonis showcased how its platform apps are being infused with AI. During the event, the company demonstrated the Planning Parameter Optimization App, which provides material planners with updated planning parameters based on evolving consumption and replenishment patterns derived from a machine-learning (ML) recommendation model.

Other AI-powered Celonis apps include the Free-Text Requisition App, which improves spend under management by quickly converting free-text requisitions to POs using ML-based algorithms to recommend historically purchased materials or catalog items, and the Duplicate Invoice Checker, which is purpose-built to address duplicate invoices often missed by ERP.

AI is unlocking incredible possibilities everywhere, and now, Celonis is bringing that same power to business processes.

"Using Celonis' Planning Parameter Optimization app, we can more accurately monitor and manage our supply chain, reducing costs and improving key metrics like excess inventory and on-time delivery," said Thomas Stoll, Vice President Global Supply Chain at manroland Goss web systems.

Investments across the Celonis platform

In addition to the PI Graph enhancements and multiple AI-focused announcements, at the Celonis:Next event the company highlighted additional investments it is making, including:

Revamped Studio experience Improvements to the Celonis platform's low-code development environment.

Improvements to the Celonis platform's low-code development environment. Celonis Process Management: A suite of products including the Process Designer, Navigator, and Cockpit resulting from the integration of Symbio's technology (acquired last year) into the Celonis platform.

A suite of products including the Process Designer, Navigator, and Cockpit resulting from the integration of Symbio's technology (acquired last year) into the Celonis platform. Emporix Orchestration Engine An intelligent process orchestration engine that leverages Celonis' Process Intelligence to automate processes end-to-end in real time.

An intelligent process orchestration engine that leverages Celonis' Process Intelligence to automate processes end-to-end in real time. Standard Data Ingestion API: Makes it easier and faster for companies to get data into Celonis from source systems when using third-party data platforms and tools.

Makes it easier and faster for companies to get data into Celonis from source systems when using third-party data platforms and tools. Premium Process Query Engine: Turbocharges the speed and the amount of data Celonis can process-up to 4X more data and processing speeds that are 3X faster.

For more information on the new and updated apps, features, and capabilities announced today, please watch the on-demand Celonis:Next event.

About Celonis

Since 2011, Celonis has helped thousands of the world's largest and most esteemed companies yield immediate cash impact, radically improve customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions. Its Process Intelligence platform uses industry-leading process mining technology and AI to present companies with a living digital twin of their end-to-end processes. For the first time, everyone in an organization has a common language for how the business runs, visibility into where value is hiding, and the ability to capture it. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2024 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Click here to learn more about Celonis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604144689/en/

Contacts:

Celonis PR Team

press@celonis.com