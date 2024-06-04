Olive Union Inc.: AI Hearing Aids Are Here! Olive Union Announces Olive Air With Active Noise Cancellation

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Olive Union, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, is excited to announce the Indiegogo launch of Olive Air, the next-generation AI-powered, over-the-counter hearing aid and active noise cancellation Bluetooth earbuds. Officially launching today, Olive Air is poised to make premium hearing aid technology even more accessible, capable, and affordable for everyone. Early backers will get access to exclusive discounts up to 42% off.

Olive Air AI Bluetooth Earbuds & Hearing Aid

Olive Air follows the wildly successful Olive Max, which introduced adaptive hearing based on your environment, an all-day battery, and support for up to moderate hearing loss. Olive Air inherits these features while also introducing active noise cancellation (ANC), a more refined fit, and a compact design that takes up a fraction of the footprint.

Owen Song, CEO of Olive Union, shares his excitement, "At Olive Union, our mission has always been to eliminate the stigma and cost barriers associated with hearing aids. Olive Air embodies this mission, offering a stylish, functional, and affordable solution that improves the quality of life for those with mild to moderate hearing loss."

Nick Dahl, US Business Head at Olive Union, adds, "Olive Air is the culmination of extensive research and customer feedback. We have created a device that not only is accessible to the estimated 60 million Americans experiencing hearing loss, but also integrates seamlessly into the modern lifestyle with features like active noise cancellation, a generous battery, and AI-powered hearing presets."

Feature Highlights

AI-Powered Hearing Presets : Customized hearing experiences with AI-enhanced presets for various environments.

: Customized hearing experiences with AI-enhanced presets for various environments. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) : New for the Olive Air, ANC creates an immersive listening experience by blocking out unwanted noise electronically.

: New for the Olive Air, ANC creates an immersive listening experience by blocking out unwanted noise electronically. Bluetooth Wireless : Seamlessly connects to smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices for premium audio streaming.

: Seamlessly connects to smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices for premium audio streaming. Hearing and Music EQ : Customize different sound settings based on whether you're using Olive Air as a hearing aid or for listening to music.

: Customize different sound settings based on whether you're using Olive Air as a hearing aid or for listening to music. OTC Hearing Aid : The Olive Air can be purchased without a prescription and is suitable for mild to moderate hearing loss.

: The Olive Air can be purchased without a prescription and is suitable for mild to moderate hearing loss. The My Olive App Also Comes With a Care Function, allowing you access to several relaxing soundscapes that you can control and play as comforting background noise.

For more information, go to https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/olive-air-ai-hearing-aid-anc-bluetooth-earbuds#/ and see the press kit for lifestyle and product assets.

About Olive Union

Affordable, Accessible, & Attractive Hearing For All

Founded in 2016, Olive Union is dedicated to eliminating the stigma and cost barriers associated with hearing aids by offering innovative, stylish, and affordable solutions. Leveraging advanced AI-powered algorithms, the new Olive Air combines cutting-edge features, intuitive controls, and sleek designs to further our mission of breaking down social and financial barriers, enabling everyone to give their hearing the care and attention it deserves without sacrificing quality or aesthetics.

