Proactive Worldwide Wins 2024 People's Choice Stevie Award for Innovative CI Learning Lab

Proactive Worldwide Secures Prestigious Stevie® Award for Innovative Career and Workforce Readiness Solution

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide, a globally recognized leader in competitive, market, and customer intelligence, is thrilled to announce its recent win at the 2024 People's Choice Stevie® Awards. The prestigious accolade was awarded to Proactive Worldwide's groundbreaking product, the on-demand CI Learning Lab, which features the stand-alone CI Blueprint® course. The company was recognized in the category of Career and Workforce Readiness Solutions.





David Kalinowski, President of Proactive Worldwide, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the award: "We are honored to receive this People's Choice Stevie® Award, which reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in career and workforce readiness. Our CI Learning Lab was designed to empower professionals with the tools and insights they need to excel in today's competitive market, and this recognition reaffirms the value and impact of our efforts."

This year's People's Choice Stevie® Awards saw more than 12,000 votes cast by business professionals nationwide, underscoring the awards' competitive nature and the high regard for nominated products. Proactive Worldwide's CI Learning Lab stood out as a favorite, highlighting its effectiveness and the immediate benefits it offers users.

The CI Learning Lab is part of Proactive Worldwide's ongoing mission to provide actionable, strategic knowledge that enhances decision-making and professional growth across industries. This award-winning platform is a vital resource for anyone looking to sharpen their competitive intelligence skills and drive their organization forward. The CI Blueprint® course has also been integrated into The Academy of Competitive Intelligence CIP-I Certification Program, enriching its curriculum and value to professionals.

Visit https://cilearninglab.com/ for more information about the CI Learning Lab, and how to register.

