Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - From the Earth ("the Company"), a regional Missouri dispensary group, recently opened a new location, From The Earth State Line in Kansas City Missouri.

From the Earth State Line will uphold the Company's mission of education and incredible local service in a new, high-traffic location and is set to be the Company's best addition yet.

From the Earth recently won recognition when they swept Weedmaps' 2024 Best Kansas City Dispensaries awards. The new location will be one of the Company's largest, accommodating heavy traffic while still providing exceptional customer service, friendly and knowledgeable local staff, extensive product selection, and an award-winning rewards program that has made From the Earth a staple in the Missouri cannabis community.

"We're thrilled to provide increased access to medicinal and recreational cannabis products in Kansas City, MO," said From the Earth CMO, David Craig. "This location has been a dream of ours for a while now, and we're grateful for the hard work of everyone involved. We'll celebrate throughout the month, so stay tuned for upcoming events and specials."

From the Earth State Line will be located at 1221 A W 103rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64114, in the Watts Mill Plaza shopping center. The dispensary will be open Sunday to Thursday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 AM to midnight throughout the summer. To learn more about From the Earth, stay updated on events, or find a store, visit From the Earth's website.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fromtheearthmo/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FromTheEarthMO/

About From the Earth:

From The Earth has six recreational cannabis dispensaries across Kansas City, Independence, and Raytown, Missouri. As a fully licensed dispensary group built with their community in mind, their business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. From The Earth aims to help people understand the benefits of cannabis while also working toward undoing years of stigma and disinformation about these incredible plants.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Wilfred Waimiri

NisonCo Marketing

Wilfred@NisonCo.com

(978) 577-5504

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211565

SOURCE: From The Earth