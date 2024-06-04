Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Green Leaf Lab, a leading cannabis and hemp analytical laboratory, is thrilled to announce the availability of in-house testing for Hop Latent Viroid (HpLVd) in Oregon. This development marks a significant step in ensuring the health and potency of cannabis and hemp plants, addressing a critical issue facing the industry.





Green Leaf Lab Announces In-House Testing for Hop Latent Viroid (HpLVd) in Oregon



HpLVd, a single-stranded, circular infectious RNA, is a persistent challenge in the hemp and cannabis industry. While it does not kill the plant, HpLVd can drastically reduce the plant's efficacy at harvest and negatively impact flower and cannabinoid growth. Similar to viruses in humans and animals, HpLVd is often asymptomatic in Cannabis sativa, making it difficult to detect without proper testing. Despite the lack of visible symptoms, the impact on plant potency and flower growth is severe. Infected plants may produce only half the cannabinoid content compared to healthy ones and reduce flower growth overall.

"At Green Leaf Lab, we are committed to providing the highest quality testing services to support the cannabis and hemp industries," said Rowshan Reordan, CEO of Green Leaf Lab. "The introduction of in-house HpLVd testing is part of our ongoing effort to ensure that our clients can maintain the integrity and potency of their products. Early detection of HpLVd is crucial, and our advanced testing capabilities will help growers manage and mitigate the impact of this viroid."

Green Leaf Lab's in-house testing for HpLVd is designed to provide accurate, reliable, and timely results. This service will enable cultivators to take proactive measures in managing plant health, ensuring higher yields and maintaining the desired cannabinoid profiles in their crops.

For more information about Green Leaf Lab's HpLVd testing services or to schedule a test, please visit www.greenleaflabs.com or call the lab today at 503-253-3511.

About Green Leaf Lab

Green Leaf Lab is a minority woman-owned cannabis and hemp analytical laboratory established in Portland, Oregon in 2011. With a commitment to integrity and accuracy, Green Leaf Lab provides comprehensive testing services to ensure the safety and quality of cannabis and hemp products. The lab expanded in 2019 with a second facility in Sacramento, California, and continues to lead the industry in testing standards and innovation.

Media Contact:

Briana Burke General Manager

Green Leaf Lab

503-444-0091

Briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

