T. Rowe Price Foundation Grants $550K To Support Nonprofits in Colorado Springs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / The T. Rowe Price Foundation announces $550K in grants to key areas of impact in Colorado Springs' nonprofit sector. In 2024, the $550K commitment will be distributed among Colorado Springs nonprofits in support of three focus areas: food and housing insecurity, behavioral health and youth suicide, and education. T. Rowe Price's Colorado Springs office is its second largest office in the U.S. and has been in the area for 25 years.

To inform the grantmaking strategy and identify areas with the greatest potential impact, the Foundation worked with local organizations to advise areas of philanthropy that could make the most impact in the Colorado Springs area. Additionally, the Foundation works with the Colorado Springs office's associate community engagement volunteer team to help inform key areas that are important in the local community and to associates.

The grants in this series totaling $550K include:

Food and Housing Insecurity:

Food to Power: The T. Rowe Price Foundation is committed to supporting Food to Power's mission to reduce food waste while increasing food access. Food to Power achieves this through multifaceted programming to cultivate a healthy, equitable food system in the greater Colorado Springs community.

Behavioral Health and Youth Suicide:

Children's Hospital Colorado Youth Suicide: With high suicide rates in the country and state, the T. Rowe Price Foundation is proud to support the crucial programming at Children's Hospital Colorado dedicated to addressing youth suicide prevention. The funds are directed toward the patient-centered medical home program, which plays a pivotal role in early identification, intervention, and prevention of suicide among young individuals.

Education:

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM): The T. Rowe Price Foundation is honored to support the CSPM, a free-access museum dedicated to research on the history of the local population. The CSPM received a grant in 2021 from the T. Rowe Price Foundation, dedicated to addressing racial injustice. The Foundation will continue to support the museum's work to address the history of social change in the Pikes Peak region and other programming related to social/racial inequities.

University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS): This grant will support the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center at UCCS to provide robust career support for all students. With this additional funding, the center will continue to utilize partnerships to connect students in underrepresented groups with valuable business communities.

Quotes

"At T. Rowe Price, our mission is centered on seizing opportunities that empower communities globally and especially within the communities that our associates call home, such as Colorado Springs," said Susan Nakai, Colorado Springs site manager and head of Individual Investor Operations at T. Rowe Price. "With a goal to expand opportunities, enrich lives, and enable equitable solutions to help lift people and communities, this grant series is an example of the T. Rowe Price Foundation's commitment to local nonprofits and a testament to how we harness our collective power."

"Food to Power is incredibly grateful for our partnership with T. Rowe Price as we work together to create a healthy and equitable food system in Colorado Springs. The Impact Grant invested into Food to Power by T. Rowe Price is supporting the work done at the Hillside Hub, Colorado Springs' first and only neighborhood food center," said Slade Custer, interim development director/development manager of Food to Power. "It helps enable all of the impact created there, whether it be growing hyperlocal fresh food on the urban farm, turning food scraps into finished compost, providing educational workshops to the community, or even hosting our paid summer internship for high school-age youth. We're excited to continue our partnership and track the impact it makes throughout this next grant cycle!"

"As a nonprofit, Children's Hospital Colorado relies on the generosity of the communities we serve. Our work would not be possible without donors who believe that all children should have the chance for a healthy, hopeful future," said Jennifer Roe Darling, president and CEO of the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation. "With T. Rowe Price's grant, we can be catalysts for change in pediatric mental health. Thank you for partnering with us to create a brighter future for every child."

"The generous support from the T. Rowe Price Foundation's Impact Grant has enabled the CSPM to center community voices in the museum's ongoing work to rectify the erasure of historically marginalized communities, provide resources that empower community members to tell their own stories, accurately represent complex histories, and ultimately to help foster a civil rights and social justice dialogue in the museum and beyond," said Diane Barber Stine, development director of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

"With the support of T. Rowe Price and the T. Rowe Price Foundation, UCCS has expanded career exploration and services to provide students, alumni, and industry partners career resources to meet the needs of our larger community," said Melinda Hagemann, assistant vice-chancellor of Advancement at UCCS. "Prior to the expansion, UCCS was limited in our career outreach capacity, which required us to focus efforts on students just as they were graduating. Today, nearly 200 outreach efforts take place through direct classroom initiatives; expanded employer partnerships; and new career networking and employer trainings, such as an inaugural diversity networking event. Through the stronger career development pathway programing offered at the T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center at UCCS and with the direct volunteerism of T. Rowe Price associates at the center, the larger workforce needs of the Pikes Peak region and the state of Colorado are supported, thanks to this innovative partnership."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS:TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.48T in assets under management as of April 30, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

ABOUT THE T. ROWE PRICE FOUNDATION

Founded in 1981, the T. Rowe Price Foundation is steadfastly committed to its mission of pursuing the long-term success of the communities in which T. Rowe Price associates live and work. The Foundation offers direct grants, a generous matching gift program, pro bono opportunities, and robust capacity-building programs for grantees and partners. The Foundation is one of the largest corporate philanthropies in Baltimore and Maryland, contributing more than $182.3M since its inception to support local organizations dedicated to creating positive change.

The T. Rowe Price Foundation aims to support community leaders and organizations, and networks grow stronger, by using its unique assets to fulfill their goals, and we believe that our partner organizations are best equipped to decide how their resources should be utilized. The Foundation champions trust-based philanthropy principles and partners with communities to measure impact through grantmaking. Recognizing that meaningful, lasting change cannot happen overnight, the Foundation is deeply committed to the long-term success of its grantees and partners. The Foundation partners with colleagues from across T. Rowe Price to advance the firm's corporate social responsibility and equity goals. Learn more by visiting troweprice.com/foundation.

