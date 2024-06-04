E-voting available (VOTACCESS) from June 4, 2024, to June 18, 2024 (03:00 pm CEST)

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon ingredients produced using unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, notifies the public that its Combined General Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 9:30 am CEST, at the Company's office at Le Silex2 City, 9 rue des Cuirassiers 69003 Lyon.

The preparatory documents for this General Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Documentation General Meetings section.

The text of the resolutions was published in the meeting notice, announcement No. 2401570 published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" (BALO) No. 59 of May 15, 2024.

To submit their votes, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the meeting notice published in the BALO on May 15, 2024:

attend the Meeting in person;

vote by internet via the secure voting platform VOTACCESS;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company launched in 2012 to meet the challenge of decarbonizing industrial supplies. Its natural, innovative and proprietary fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products, replacing petro-sourced ingredients usually used in many product formulations. AFYREN's 100% biobased, low-carbon and sustainable solutions can meet decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors: human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences and materials, and lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's plug-and-play, circular technology combines sustainability and competitiveness, with no need for manufacturers to change their processes.

The Group's first French plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in the Grand-Est region of France, in Saint Avold, serving mainly the European market.

AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a world leader in the sugar industry, and is developing its presence in the Americas, following up on distribution agreements it has already signed.

At the end of 2023, AFYREN employed about 120 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. The company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop its sustainable solutions.

AFYREN has been listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, mnemonic: ALAFY).

Find out more: afyren.com

