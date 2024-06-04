Nord Anglia Education's class of 2024 heading to top university destinations

Students receive offers to top QS ranked universities

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education is celebrating university offers for its class of 2024. Across Nord Anglia's 80+ schools in 30+ countries, graduates have received offers to top 100 QS ranked universities, including the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Harvard University, and Stanford University.

THE AMERICAS HIGHLIGHTS

British International School of Boston: Ava has been accepted into Harvard University, Alejandro is headed to Stanford University, Gwen is headed to the University of Oxford, and Eva was accepted into Boston College - Nord Anglia's university partner for its global metacognition research.

Ava has been accepted into Harvard University, Alejandro is headed to Stanford University, Gwen is headed to the University of Oxford, and Eva was accepted into Boston College - Nord Anglia's university partner for its global metacognition research. North Broward Preparatory School: Jayden is another Harvard-bound graduate and plans to study business. He chose Harvard University from three Ivy League offers.

Jayden is another Harvard-bound graduate and plans to study business. He chose Harvard University from three Ivy League offers. Colegio Menor Quito: In Ecuador, graduates have accepted places to study in the US and Canada, such as Martin headed to Cornell University and Isabella and George headed to the University of Toronto.

In Ecuador, graduates have accepted places to study in the US and Canada, such as Martin headed to Cornell University and Isabella and George headed to the University of Toronto. Country Day School: In Costa Rica, Mariano is headed to Purdue University to study Industrial Engineering, Cristina is headed to the University of Toronto to study International Business and Management, and Beatriz will go to the University of Southern California to study International Relations.

In Costa Rica, Mariano is headed to Purdue University to study Industrial Engineering, Cristina is headed to the University of Toronto to study International Business and Management, and Beatriz will go to the University of Southern California to study International Relations. Greengates School Mexico: Graduates from Greengates received 80+ offers worldwide, including to the London School of Economics, King's College London, Trinity College Dublin, and Brown University.

Graduates from Greengates received 80+ offers worldwide, including to the London School of Economics, King's College London, Trinity College Dublin, and Brown University. Metropolitan School of Panama: Graduates from Panama will go on to study a wide range of subjects at university, such as engineering, design, music, science, psychology, culinary arts, and aerospace engineering.

EUROPE HIGHLIGHTS

The British International School Budapest: From Nord Anglia's Budapest school, students are going to top destinations including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and the London School of Economics.

From Nord Anglia's Budapest school, students are going to top destinations including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and the London School of Economics. The British International School Bratislava: Michelle received an offer to study Business Management at the University of St Andrews.

SOUTHEAST ASIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST HIGHLIGHTS

British International School, Ho Chi Minh City: Graduates have nearly 400 offers, averaging four per student, with 12 offers from top 10 destinations like the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and University College London. Michelle has secured a place at Harvard University alongside offers from seven other US universities.

Graduates have nearly 400 offers, averaging four per student, with 12 offers from top 10 destinations like the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, and University College London. Michelle has secured a place at Harvard University alongside offers from seven other US universities. British International School, Hanoi: Students have 114+ offers to universities such as New York University, the University of Queensland, the University of Manchester, and the University of Amsterdam.

Students have 114+ offers to universities such as New York University, the University of Queensland, the University of Manchester, and the University of Amsterdam. The British International School Kuala Lumpur: Shyen Yii Loh has offers to study at the Royal Northern College of Music as well as the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Shyen Yii Loh has offers to study at the Royal Northern College of Music as well as the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. Dover Court International School: Nord Anglia's Singapore students are headed to leading schools in the United Kingdom and Canada, including the University of Edinburgh, King's College London, and the London School of Economics.

Nord Anglia's Singapore students are headed to leading schools in the United Kingdom and Canada, including the University of Edinburgh, King's College London, and the London School of Economics. Northbridge International School Cambodia: With 78 students, it was Northbridge's biggest graduating cohort ever. Jiwoo has eight offers, including to Columbia University, University College London, the London School of Economics, and King's College London.

With 78 students, it was Northbridge's biggest graduating cohort ever. Jiwoo has eight offers, including to Columbia University, University College London, the London School of Economics, and King's College London. The British School of Kuwait: Head Boy Omar has an offer to read Computing at Imperial College London, and Head Girl Navika has an offer to read Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nottingham.

CHINA HIGHLIGHTS

The British School of Guangzhou: Graduate Vicky received nine offers from universities in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Canada, and Australia.

Graduate Vicky received nine offers from universities in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Canada, and Australia. The British School of Beijing, Shunyi: Batu has multiple offers and a scholarship from Queen Mary University of London to study Computer Science, Anson has an offer to the University of Birmingham to read Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering, and Atay has received multiple offers from European universities to read Business Information Technology.

Batu has multiple offers and a scholarship from Queen Mary University of London to study Computer Science, Anson has an offer to the University of Birmingham to read Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering, and Atay has received multiple offers from European universities to read Business Information Technology. Nord Anglia International School Hong Kong: From Hong Kong, Jorge will study zoology at the University of Bristol, Isabelle has offers to the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow and plans to become a human rights lawyer, and Natalie is headed to the Berklee College of Music.

INDIA HIGHLIGHTS

Oakridge International School Gachibowli: Rohan will be attending Yale University, while Arya has an offer to the University of Cambridge.

Rohan will be attending Yale University, while Arya has an offer to the University of Cambridge. Oakridge International School Bengaluru: Arjun has seven offers, including to Boston University, the University of Michigan, and the University of Massachusetts, with plans to pursue aeronautics.

Nord Anglia is proud to be the largest provider of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). Global academic results for the group, including IBDP, A level, and IGCSE scores, will be published later in the year.

For media enquiries please contact:

David Bates

Communications Manager

+44 (0) 7787 135223

David.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.?

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.?

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.?

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/3645357/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nord-anglia-educations-class-of-2024-heading-to-top-university-destinations-302163566.html