AeroGuard Flight Training Center Partners With APCU/Center Parc Credit Union to Expand Financing Options for Students

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / AeroGuard Flight Training Center, a leader in training future airline pilots, is pleased to announce a new agreement with APCU/Center Parc Credit Union (APCU/Center Parc) to provide additional financial lending and support options for individuals pursuing their professional pilot careers.

Recognizing the financial barriers often associated with flight training, AeroGuard has joined forces with APCU/Center Parc to offer tailored financing solutions to students through CU Student Choice. Through this collaboration, aspiring pilots will have access to competitive loan options, flexible repayment plans, and personalized financial guidance to help them achieve their aviation goals.

With a shared commitment to supporting pilot education and career advancement, AeroGuard looks forward to working with APCU/Center Parc to help students reach their professional careers as commercial airline pilots. This agreement marks another step forward in addressing the growing need for pilots, making the career path a viable option for a wider range of prospective students.

Joel Davidson, AeroGuard CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with APCU/Center Parc Credit Union as this collaboration reflects AeroGuard's commitment to making pilot training education accessible to more individuals and providing several financing options to fund their flight school journey. In working with APCU/Center Parc, we aim to continue meeting the growing demand for skilled pilots across the U.S."

AeroGuard offers career-focused programs built on a high-quality curriculum that sets its students up for success and paves the way for long and successful pilot careers at the airlines. Through its Pilot Pathway Program in partnership with SkyWest Airlines, AeroGuard's students have a direct path to flying for the airline and ultimately reaching their career goals as pilots for major airlines.

In addition to working with APCU/Center Parc Credit Union, AeroGuard has established partnerships with several other financial institutions providing comprehensive financing options for its students. With AeroGuard's 20+ years of experience in pilot training and over 7,000 successful graduates, its partnerships have paved the way for many students to break down financial barriers and pursue their professional pilot careers on an accelerated timeline, becoming commercial airline pilots for the world's leading airlines.

About AeroGuard Flight Training Center:

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is a global leader in ab initio flight training with three U.S. campuses that offer accelerated commercial pilot training programs to candidates from all over the world. With a commitment to safety and student success, AeroGuard's high-quality training has established airline-ready cadets for over 20 years with more than one million flight hours of training experience and graduating over 7,000 cadets.

