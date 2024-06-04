THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) ("Teledyne") announced today the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Adimec Holding B.V. and its subsidiaries ("Adimec"). Adimec, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, develops customized high-performance industrial and scientific cameras for applications where image quality is of paramount importance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"In focus areas ranging from life sciences to semiconductor inspection, Adimec has grown to become a leader in niche applications requiring truly accurate images for precise decision making in time-critical processes," said Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne. "We are excited to welcome Adimec and its employees to Teledyne."

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to an acquisition of a company. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors, as well as market and economic conditions beyond either company's control, could change anticipated results. There are additional risks associated with operating businesses internationally, including those arising from United States and foreign government policy and regulatory changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Contacts

Jason VanWees

(805) 373-4542