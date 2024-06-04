Another significant Umovity milestone

Powerful ring-barrier controller firmware embedded in leading microsimulation software

Advanced functionality in the simulation to optimize and verify traffic signal programming

As part of Umovity, PTV Group and Econolite announce a powerful new integration: Econolite's next generation Advanced Traffic Controller (ATC) software, EOS, is now embedded in the leading traffic simulation software PTV Vissim. With the integration of one of the industry's most potent ring-barrier controllers, users can now evaluate and optimize intersection performance with increased accuracy and advanced functionality, enabling them to make data-based decisions for a smoother and safer traffic flow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604930435/en/

Econolite's next generation ATC software, EOS, is now embedded in the leading traffic simulation software PTV Vissim. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PTV Vissim microsimulation software generates a digital replica of a transport network in all its details and with all road users. To ensure a highly realistic representation of the traffic situation at intersections, Vissim incorporates diverse stage-based and ring-barrier controller software for traffic signal control. This enables planners to analyze traffic signal operations with unmatched precision and test different scenarios to acquire valuable information about the effects of planned measures on the overall traffic flow and verify timing improvements. For example, it could help planners determine the optimal compromise between increased green-time for transit vehicles to speed up public transport and the flow of regular vehicular traffic.

PTV Vissim now seamlessly integrates EOS, one of the most powerful ATC software solutions in the U.S. EOS bundles a smart and dynamic coordinator that can adjust signal timing "on-the-fly", powerful in-built safety features that are easy to use, best-in-class support for Signal Control Priority (SCP), and advanced data streaming capabilities. EOS also provides the operational benefits of adaptive split optimization without the need for a separate central system. These features can now be precisely mapped and verified in PTV Vissim, allowing users to evaluate and optimize the performance of the transportation infrastructure virtually before applying changes in the field.

"Integrating Econolite's EOSone of the most advanced traffic controller software solutions available, with PTV Vissim is another significant milestone for Umovity," said Christian U. Haas, CEO of Umovity. "This controller provides traffic engineers the ability to create very advanced signal operations logic to ensure the highest traffic operations performance even in complex settings. And through test and evaluation in Vissim, you can easily gain transparency and quantify the impact of different possible strategies for all road users to find the optimum solution. This is a benefit for all PTV Vissim and all EOS users and everybody who drives, rides or walks in locations where the signal programs are rolled out."

About PTV Group part of Umovity

PTV Group is a leading global software company for traffic planning, simulation, and real-time management. With more than 40 years of experience in the fields of mobility, the Germany-based company provides software products based on proprietary algorithms ranging from microscopic and macroscopic modeling and simulation of traffic to real-time traffic management, benefiting more than 2,900 cities and municipalities. Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in the company in January 2022 in order to further accelerate its growth together with shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE. Since 2023 PTV Group and Econolite are united under the brand Umovity.

About Econolite part of Umovity

Econolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 90 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 150,000 traffic controllers deployed at over 57,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 400 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions across its four pillars: Cabinets, Controllers, Systems, and Sensors. With nearly 1,000 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.

To download image and other materials please go to https://www.ptvgroup.com/en/resources/news

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604930435/en/

Contacts:

Stefanie Schmidt, PTV Group

stefanie.schmidt@ptvgroup.com

Dana McCombs, Econolite

dmccombs@econolite.com